SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners reportedly calling up top prospect Tyler Locklear

Jun 8, 2024, 7:06 PM

Seattle Mariners prospect Tyler Locklear poses during photo day at 2024 spring training. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


The Seattle Mariners are reportedly calling up one of the top prospects in their loaded farm system on Sunday.

Hollander: ‘Big time’ for Seattle Mariners’ loaded farm system

With first baseman Ty France dealing with a right heel issue after being a hit by a pitch Friday, Tyler Locklear is set to join the big league club for the series finale with Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.

Locklear wasn’t in the lineup for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers’ game Saturday night.

Locklear was a second-round pick out of Virginia Commonwealth in the 2022 draft and one of seven Mariners prospects in Baseball America’s top 100 prospects. Baseball America ranks Locklear as the No. 94 prospect in baseball. He’s the No. 8 prospect in Seattle’s organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

The 23-year-old first baseman was promoted to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers less than two weeks ago after tearing up the Double-A Texas League. In 41 games with Double-A Arkansas, Locklear slashed .291/.401/.532 with 12 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 26 RBIs, 23 walks and 49 strikeouts. In 10 games with the Rainiers, he hit .300/.417/.475 with two doubles, one triple, one home run, seven RBIs, six walks and 11 strikeouts.

France was a late scratch from the lineup in Saturday’s 8-4 loss to the Royals. Mariners manager Scott Servais the team will learn more France’s status Sunday.

“I’m concerned about it,” Servais said. “We’ll know more tomorrow if he’s going be on the IL or where it goes from there.”

