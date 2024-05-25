Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez has struggled to find his power stroke this season, but he found Saturday afternoon against the Washington Nationals.

Rodríguez belted a 85.2 mph sinker in a 1-2 count from Nationals right-hander Trevor Williams 433 feet for a solo home run to center field in the top of the fifth inning at Nationals Park. The home run was just the third of the season for the center fielder, and it registered a 106.9 mph exit velocity and 28 degree launch angle, per Statcast. The homer tied the game at 1-1, but the M’s fell 3-1 for their fourth straight loss.

Rodríguez hadn’t homered or had an extra-base hit in 46 at-bats since he homered and doubled on May 12. He entered the game hitting .250 with a .306 slugger percentage and just seven extra-base hits. Backup catcher Seby Zavala and recently recalled outfielder Jonatan Clase are the only Mariners with less homers than Rodríguez this season.

The two-time All-Star selection hit 28 home runs with a a .509 slugging percentage during his rookie season in 2022, and he had 32 home runs and a .485 slug during his sophomore season.

The 23 year old was hitting sixth in the order for the Mariners on Saturday. Manager Scott Servais dropped Rodríguez to the sixth spot in the order during Thursday’s series finale at the New York Yankees. Rodríguez was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts the game before the drop.

