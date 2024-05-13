The Seattle Mariners had a good weekend with a lot of highlights, but those mostly came during their two wins on Friday and Sunday against the Oakland Athletics.

Mariners Takeaways: Julio, offense show encouraging signs

That doesn’t mean Saturday’s game, which was an 8-1 loss to the A’s, had nothing to offer, though.

Can we interest you in a video of hot dogs falling from the sky into the arms of eager fans, complete with tiny parachutes attached? If you just said no, you’re lying. Who doesn’t want to see that?

Well, here you go.

Everyone’s talking about the breathtaking phenomenon that graced the skies of the northern hemisphere last weekend… Hot Dogs from Heaven 🌭 pic.twitter.com/sdwc7cmwjw — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 13, 2024

That’s right, it’s an in-game promotion dubbed “Hot Dogs From Heaven,” which by the way is soundtracked in the park by “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” by Belinda Carlile (she of Go-Go’s fame, if you’re not up on your 80s music trivia) and quickly became a hit on social media this weekend. So add that to the list of things that fans could see when they take a trip to T-Mobile Park in Seattle along with fan favorites like the Hydro Challenge, the cap shuffle, and another new one from this year, the Salmon Run.

It was even popular with the opposing broadcast crew. Athletics analyst and former MLB pitcher Dallas Braden spent time during a break reeling in a dog that had gotten hung up just outside of his booth.

The first-place Mariners continue their six-game homestand with a final three-game series against the Kansas City Royals starting at 6:40 p.m. Monday, with radio coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. with the pregame show on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com. For details on how to stream Mariners Radio Network broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

