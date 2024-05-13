Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

The Mariners are sending out free hot dogs with tiny parachutes

May 13, 2024, 1:24 PM | Updated: 1:31 pm

Mariners T-Mobile Park opening day...

The Mariners take on the the San Francisco Giants on opening day at T-Mobile Park in 2021. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners had a good weekend with a lot of highlights, but those mostly came during their two wins on Friday and Sunday against the Oakland Athletics.

Mariners Takeaways: Julio, offense show encouraging signs

That doesn’t mean Saturday’s game, which was an 8-1 loss to the A’s, had nothing to offer, though.

Can we interest you in a video of hot dogs falling from the sky into the arms of eager fans, complete with tiny parachutes attached? If you just said no, you’re lying. Who doesn’t want to see that?

Well, here you go.

That’s right, it’s an in-game promotion dubbed “Hot Dogs From Heaven,” which by the way is soundtracked in the park by “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” by Belinda Carlile (she of Go-Go’s fame, if you’re not up on your 80s music trivia) and quickly became a hit on social media this weekend. So add that to the list of things that fans could see when they take a trip to T-Mobile Park in Seattle along with fan favorites like the Hydro Challenge, the cap shuffle, and another new one from this year, the Salmon Run.

It was even popular with the opposing broadcast crew. Athletics analyst and former MLB pitcher Dallas Braden spent time during a break reeling in a dog that had gotten hung up just outside of his booth.

The first-place Mariners continue their six-game homestand with a final three-game series against the Kansas City Royals starting at 6:40 p.m. Monday, with radio coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. with the pregame show on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com. For details on how to stream Mariners Radio Network broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

Seattle Mariners coverage

Will MLB trade market play into what Mariners need to fix?
Watch: Julio Rodríguez finally blasts off for second HR of season
Mariners’ Woo expected to make next start after early exit
Mariners Notebook: Miller has flipped the script on lefties
Seattle Mariners Farm System report: Seven early standouts

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Cloudy
High 61° | Low 47°
Roof is open
Royals at Mariners today at 6:40pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford Dominic Canzone...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners injury update: When the M’s expect Crawford, Canzone to return

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais gave updates on when J.P. Crawford and Dominic Canzone are likely to return from their rehab stints.

10 minutes ago

MLB Seattle Mariners Boston Red Sox Tyler O'Neill...

The Associated Press

A new way to stream a weekly MLB game for free starts Sunday

Roku will carry MLB games on Sundays beginning this week, and viewers will be able to watch for free and not be required to use a Roku device, the streaming service announced Monday.

1 hour ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

‘I cringe at it,’ Salk says of one critique of Mariners’ offense

MLB insider and former GM Jim Bowden had a pointed critique of the Seattle Mariners' offense that Mike Salk doesn't agree with.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Garver...

Brent Stecker

Will MLB trade market play into what Mariners need to fix?

Scott Braun of Foul Territory told Bump and Stacy that the Seattle Mariners will need lineup help, which may be easier to get at the MLB trade deadline.

7 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio takeaways A's 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners Takeaways: Julio, offense show encouraging signs

Are Julio Rodríguez and the Seattle Mariners' offense set to turn a corner? Here are three takeaways after the M's series win over the A's.

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio trident A's 2024...

Tim Booth

Julio, Garver homer as Mariners beat A’s 8-4

Julio Rodríguez and Mitch Garver hit two-run homers, Luis Castillo threw six strong innings and the Seattle Mariners beat Oakland 8-4.

1 day ago

The Mariners are sending out free hot dogs with tiny parachutes