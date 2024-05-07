The Seattle Mariners are missing several key pieces as they’re in the midst of a grueling stretch of 28 games in 29 days, which started with the opener of last weekend’s series with the Houston Astros.

Smoltz: What Seattle Mariners’ pitching staff can take from Braves’ ‘Big Three’

Before Tuesday’s 4:40 p.m. road matchup against the Minnesota Twins – the fifth game of the 28-game gauntlet – manager Scott Servais spoke about a trio of regulars who are working their way back from injury.

• Servais is encouraged from what he’s seen from shortstop J.P. Crawford. The 29-year-old leadoff hitter went on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 right oblique strain after being a late scratch from the lineup April 24 against the Texas Rangers. He’s been taking swings in the batting cages in Arizona.

“I do not have a timeline, but he is progressing really well,” Servais said. “… Seeing J.P. take some swings in the cage today was very comforting for me. He looked very natural. He wasn’t holding back. Again, it’s just in the cage. Next step (is to) get out in the field, take some swings there and then I would think (when) we get back home on the weekend, he would be up to swinging 100% and (we can) see where it goes from there. He’s probably going to have to go out and play a rehab game or two, but very encouraged where he’s at.”

• Servais said outfielder Dominic Canzone isn’t quite as far along as Crawford is in coming back off the IL. Canzone suffered a left AC joint (shoulder) sprain when he made a catch to rob extra bases while crashing into the wall at T-Mobile Park during an April 15 game against the Chicago Cubs. Canzone was leading the team with three home runs at the time. Servais didn’t give a time frame for Canzone’s return, but noted he’d likely need a longer rehab assignment than Crawford.

“He’s a little behind, but not far,” Servais said. “I think he’s feeling much better picking up the activity, swinging and getting ready to go there.

Servais has some encouraging news about JP Crawford and Dom Canzone. Both are progressing well, JP has taken swings in the cages in Az and it looked good. Full report on the #Mariners pregame show on @SeattleSports at 3:30. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) May 7, 2024

• Starting pitcher Bryan Woo continues to dominate in Triple-A Tacoma as he works his way back from right elbow inflammation that cropped up during spring training. Woo, who has yet to appear in an MLB game this season, has pitched 11 1/3 shutout innings over three starts with the Rainiers, allowing just five hits and no walks while striking out 17. In his most recent outing on Saturday, the right-hander threw 66 pitches, allowed three hits and struck out six in five scoreless innings.

Servais also didn’t give a date on Woo’s return, but said the team will use his comeback to give the rest of the rotation an extra day of rest.

“When we decide to slide him in, it will be in a spot that allows us to give other guys an extra day,” Servais said. “So that’s one way we go about it there. We’ll see what that time is. I’m not going to give you a date on that, but he’s throwing the ball really good, looks healthy, he’s responding, coming back after his starts and feels good there. He’s ready to roll.”

Short hops

• Catcher Cal Raleigh was out of the starting lineup Tuesday evening for a rest day. Raleigh had started four straight games at catcher dating back to Friday’s series opener in Houston. Seby Zavala drew the start in place of Raleigh, hitting ninth.

“He may end up back in the game tonight, but Cal’s played great” said Servais, a former MLB catcher. “(He’s) battled through some early-season injuries here and, again, I know what it’s like when your hand is all bruised up. He’s had some things he’s kind of dealing with, but he’s played great and so much goes into every game when you’re behind the plate.”

More on the Seattle Mariners

• What Huard would rather Mariners do before a Pete Alonso trade

• MLB Insider: Mariners’ Logan Gilbert on track to win a Cy Young

• How Mariners’ Cal Raleigh impresses former MLB catcher

• Drayer: Mariners’ 3B platoon has taken off, and earned more action

• Seattle Mariners Updates: What’s going on with George Kirby’s knee?

Follow @ZacHereth