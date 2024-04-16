The Seattle Seahawks made major decisions at safety this offseason when they cut former Pro Bowl selections Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams.

The Seahawks signed veteran Rayshawn Jenkins to a two-year, $12 million deal in response, and he figures to pair up with Julian Love, a Pro Bowl selection last season. The 30-year-old Jenkins and 2023 sixth-rounder Jerrick Reed II are the only safeties under contract past the 2024 season, so the Seahawks could very well be in the market for another safety during the 2024 NFL Draft.

New head coach Mike Macdonald puts a premium on versatile players who can handle multiple roles, and FOX college football analyst Brock Huard highlighted a safety Monday that fits that mold during his Seahawks Draft Profile on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. That player would be Utah’s Cooper Bishop.

“When you look at Mike Macdonald’s system and what he’s asking for … a difference maker that is positionless,” Huard said. “Certainly (Iowa cornerback) Cooper DeJean is the top guy on that board and maybe in this entire draft in that regard. Behind (him is) a guy that has just been creeping and creeping and creeping (up the board), safety Cole Bishop.”

Bishop stands out for both his productivity in college and his performance at the scouting combine. The Peachtree City, Ga., native cracked the Utes’ starting lineup as a true freshman and held the role for all three seasons. He piled up 197 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and three picks over 35 games. Bishop particularly showed off his playmaking abilities this past season with 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 11 games.

At the combine, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Bishop clocked in with a 4.45 40-yard dash, a 39-inch vertical jump and 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump. His 40 time was tied for the third-fastest among safeties and his vertical jump was fifth.

“The reason why he was so productive at and behind the line of scrimmage is he has that that kind of juice to work with,” Huard said. “He has that kind of athleticism.

Huard said Bishop profiles as someone who can play the traditional safety role, line up in the slot at nickel, cover tight ends and make a difference as a blitzer.

“Second team (All-Pac-12) last year really doesn’t tell the story,” Huard said. “… The instincts are off the charts. You want a very interchangeable, positionless guy. And with a couple safeties on short-term deals, you want to find that that next great safety. Cole Bishop maybe in that third round gives you that kind of opportunity.”

