SEATTLE MARINERS

Toronto Blue Jays top Seattle Mariners 5-2 in series opener

Apr 8, 2024, 7:37 PM | Updated: 7:37 pm

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays...

Justin Turner of the Toronto Blue Jays during a 2024 game. hits a double in the second inning of their MLB Home Opener game. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

(Cole Burston/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings, Davis Schneider hit a two-run single and the Toronto Blue Jays won their home opener Monday night, beating the Seattle Mariners 5-2.

Toronto Blue Jays 5, Seattle Mariners 2: Box Score

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits and drove in a run as the Blue Jays won before a sellout crowd of 40,069 at their renovated stadium. The lower level of seats and both clubhouses were rebuilt over the offseason.

Berríos (2-0) allowed four hits, all singles, including three from Seattle’s Ty France. The right-hander walked one and matched a season-high by striking out six.

Blue Jays reliever Yimi Garcia struck out Dominic Canzone to strand France at first base to end the seventh inning.

Garcia got four outs, pitching around J.P. Crawford’s solo home run in the eighth. The homer was Crawford’s second.

Chad Green gave up Cal Raleigh’s solo home run in the ninth but closed out the game. Raleigh’s homer was his first.

Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo (0-3) lost for the third time in three starts this season, allowing four runs and nine hits in five innings. Castillo’s earned run average rose from 6.75 to 6.89.

The Mariners have lost five of six.

France went 3 for 4 after being activated off the paternity list before the game.

Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second and Schneider’s bases-loaded hit drove in two more in the third.

Home plate umpire CB Bucknor went down in pain after being struck on the face mask by Kirk’s foul tip in the second. Blue Jays trainer Jose Ministral came out to check on Bucknor, who stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP George Kirby (1-1, 5.23 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday against Blue Jays RHP Chris Bassitt (0-2, 7.71).

Toronto Blue Jays top Seattle Mariners 5-2 in series opener