Seattle Mariners Roster Moves: 7 players involved in flurry

The Seattle Mariners have made a number of changes to their roster ahead of their three-game series at Toronto that begins Monday.

Mariners Notebook: Shannon Drayer checks in from the road

Seven players are involved in the moves, with the injured list and paternity list both playing roles.

Here is the breakdown of what the M’s announced Monday afternoon:

• First baseman Ty France reinstated from the paternity list

• Right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller selected from Triple-A Tacoma

• Right-handed pitcher Brett de Geus selected from Triple-A Tacoma

• Utility player Samad Taylor optioned to Triple-A Tacoma

• Right-handed pitcher Colin Snider (left knee contusion) placed on 15-day IL

• Right-handed pitcher Cody Bolton (general medical issue) placed on 15-day IL

• Right-handed pitcher Ty Adcock designated for assignment

It was expected that the Mariners would need to shuffle around the bullpen after Snider took a hard liner off his knee and had to leave Sunday’s game against Milwaukee. It turned out Seattle needed an extra reliever with Bolton also landing on the IL.

Because neither Miller or de Geus were on the 40-man roster prior to Monday and the M’s had just one open spot on it, Adcock was DFA’d to make room. All players on the active 26-man roster also need to be on the 40-man roster.

The 28-year-old Miller has allowed one run over four innings with six strikeouts to two walks with Tacoma this season. He has appeared in the MLB with five teams since 2020.

The 26-year-old de Geus has a save in three appearances with Tacoma and played 47 MLB games with Arizona and Texas in 2021.

With new dad Ty France back after missing the weekend series in Milwaukee, the speedy and versatile Taylor played in all three games against the Brewers, going 2 for 5 at the plate with two runs scored. The 25-year-old Taylor made his MLB debut last season with the Kansas City Royals.

France, 29, has eight hits in 25 at-bats (.320) in seven games this season.

Adcock made his MLB debut with Seattle last season, appearing in 12 games with the Mariners before injury ended his season. The 27 year old has allowed two earned runs with two strikeouts and three walks over 2 1/3 innings with Tacoma in 2024.

The Seattle Mariners’ series with the Blue Jays begins at 4:07 p.m. Monday. Mariners Radio Network coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com beginning at 3 p.m. with the pregame show.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Seattle Mariners’ Rojas tests limits with impossibly slow pitch

• Watch: Jorge Polanco slugs upper-deck shot for his first M’s homer

• Ryan Rowland-Smith: ‘Time to strike’ is now for Seattle Mariners

• Why it may ‘take a little time’ for Mariners’ changes at the plate

• Salk: Do Seattle Mariners need different reaction to another slow start?

Follow @BrentStecker