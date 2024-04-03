Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Bieber’s 6 scoreless innings help Guardians beat Mariners 5-2

Apr 2, 2024, 9:52 PM

Seattle Mariners Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians...

Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians pitches against the Seattle Mariners. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched six scoreless innings for the second straight start, leading the Cleveland Guardians over the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Cleveland Guardians 5, Seattle Mariners 2: Box score

Bieber (2-0), the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner, struck out nine, walked none and threw 55 of 83 pitches for strikes. He allowed six hits and didn’t permit a runner past second base.

In his last season before becoming eligible for free agency, the 28-year-old right-hander has yielded 10 hits in 12 innings with 20 strikeouts and one walk.

Emmanuel Clase pitched a one-hit ninth for his second save.

Bo Naylor hit a two-run homer in the fifth off Luis Castillo (0-2), who gave up four runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. Castillo has a 6.75 ERA, allowing eight runs and 16 hits in 10 2/3 innings.

Naylor is 4 for 7 in the first two games of the series.

Will Brennan hit an RBI single in the fourth, Steven Kwan bunted for a single in the fifth as third baseman Josh Rojas threw past first for an error that allowed Brayan Rocchio to score and Tyler Freeman hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh for a 5-0 lead.

Rojas hit a run-scoring grounder in the bottom half and J.P. Crawford had an RBI grounder.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cleveland: LHP Sam Hentges (finger) hasn’t thrown a bullpen session yet but will in the next few days according to manager Stephen Vogt. … RHP Gavin Williams (elbow) had a bullpen session on Monday and will head to the Arizona training complex.

UP NEXT

Cleveland LHP Logan Allen (1-0, 5.40 ERA) will pitch Wednesday to close out the series against Seattle’s RHP George Kirby (1-0, 0.00 ERA).

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Dallas Keuchel...

Brent Stecker

Mariners adding depth with former Cy Young from division rival

Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports reported Tuesday that the Mariners are in the process of bringing in veteran left-hander Dallas Keuchel on a minor league contract.

7 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh strikeouts...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ problem versus spin unlikely to go away soon

The Seattle Mariners are struggling to hit non-fastballs and are seeing a ton of breaking balls. Jeff Passan says that's how MLB is trending.

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Sammy Peralta...

The Associated Press

Mariners claim LHP Sammy Peralta off waivers from White Sox

The Seattle Mariners have added Sammy Peralta, who appeared in 20 games last season for the White Sox with a 4.05 ERA.

11 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Taylor Trammell...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Mariners OF Taylor Trammell claimed by LA Dodgers

Taylor Trammell, a 26-year-old outfielder, is reportedly moving on after spending the past four seasons with the Seattle Mariners.

13 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Dominic Canzone Manny Acta...

The Associated Press

Canzone homers, Julio thrills in field as Mariners beat Guardians

Dominic Canzone hit a three-run homer and Julio Rodríguez thrilled the crowd with a pair of highlight-reel catches as the Seattle Mariners beat the Guardians 5-4.

1 day ago

Josh Jung Texas Rangers...

The Associated Press

Texas Rangers All-Star 3B Josh Jung fractures right wrist

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung fractured his right wrist on a strange strike in the ninth inning of Monday night’s 9-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

1 day ago

