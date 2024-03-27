Great pairings a big part of the history of Seattle Mariners commercials.

Of course you’ve got Jamie Moyer and Dan Wilson.

Or what about Aaron Sele and Dan Wilson?

And who could ever forget the team of Norm Charlton and Dan Wilson?

Well, add a new iconic pairing to the list. In the third new digital short released this week by the Mariners for the 2024 season, All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez takes a more literal approach to his “no fly zone” defensive mantra. And in the middle of the spot, he’s joined by a franchise icon for some mentoring.

If you don’t want to be spoiled, watch the commercial here or in the YouTube player towards the bottom of this post first:

That’s right, Julio Rodríguez together with the future Hall of Famer himself, Ichiro Suzuki.

Julio and Ichiro clearly have a bond, as has been on display ever since the 23-year-old Rodríguez made his MLB debut with the team in 2022. It was especially apparent at spring training in Arizona over the past month-plus, which happens to be when their commercial together was shot.

Gotta say, Ichiro in a 2024 Mariners commercial is a pretty big get. But it begs a question to be asked: Was Dan Wilson busy?

The Seattle Mariners begin the regular season at 7:10 p.m. Thursday against the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park.

