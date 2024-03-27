Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Latest Mariners commercial teams Julio up with a franchise icon

Mar 27, 2024, 12:47 PM

Seattle Mariners commercials Julio Rodríguez...

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a catch against the Yankees on May 31, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

Great pairings a big part of the history of Seattle Mariners commercials.

Why Mariners hitters are embracing new approach to offense

Of course you’ve got Jamie Moyer and Dan Wilson.

Or what about Aaron Sele and Dan Wilson?

And who could ever forget the team of Norm Charlton and Dan Wilson?

Well, add a new iconic pairing to the list. In the third new digital short released this week by the Mariners for the 2024 season, All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez takes a more literal approach to his “no fly zone” defensive mantra. And in the middle of the spot, he’s joined by a franchise icon for some mentoring.

If you don’t want to be spoiled, watch the commercial here or in the YouTube player towards the bottom of this post first:

That’s right, Julio Rodríguez together with the future Hall of Famer himself, Ichiro Suzuki.

Julio and Ichiro clearly have a bond, as has been on display ever since the 23-year-old Rodríguez made his MLB debut with the team in 2022. It was especially apparent at spring training in Arizona over the past month-plus, which happens to be when their commercial together was shot.

Related: Why Seattle Mariners’ Julio-Ichiro connection is so valuable

Gotta say, Ichiro in a 2024 Mariners commercial is a pretty big get. But it begs a question to be asked: Was Dan Wilson busy?

To see the first two Seattle Mariners commercials released this week, click the link below.

Seattle Mariners commercials are back, and they’re pretty good

The Seattle Mariners begin the regular season at 7:10 p.m. Thursday against the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park. Mariners Radio Network coverage will be carried on the flagship, Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports app, beginning at 6 p.m. with the pregame show. Seattle Sports’ daily shows will also be live at and around the ballpark throughout the day.

