SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners commercials are back, and they’re pretty good

Mar 26, 2024, 6:55 PM

Seattle Mariners Luis Castillo...

Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a strikeout against the Angels in 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

A great part of Seattle Mariners history are the commercials that were a staple of team broadcasts over the past 40-plus years.

Julio Rodríguez looks ready — watch Mariners star cap spring with HR

Who could ever forget the “name” Larry Bernandez? Kyle Seager’s “Hawt Corner” theme song? The crafty lefties? That time Junior tricked Ichiro into sitting a chair covered in glue? And those are only ones from the past 15 years.

Unfortunately there’s been a Seattle Mariners commercials-shaped hole in the hearts of M’s fans in recent years, but for the first time since 2019, that hole has been filled.

This week, the Mariners have been rolling out new commercials – or digital shorts, as they’ve also been referred to in this case – on their social media channels. Whatever they want to call them, the good news is they’re as good as ever.

Want to see them? Of course you do.

Here’s the first one that hit the web Monday: “Big Dumper Trucking,” starring “The Big Dumper” himself Cal Raleigh and a quartet of young Mariners starting pitchers.

On Tuesday, the M’s kept things rolling with a new short that features Luis Castillo, aka “La Piedra,” embracing the English translation of his nickname, which is… “The Rock.”

Finally. They really nailed it with this one.

Are there more to come? We can only hope.

At least for now, there are also behind the scenes videos for the two released shorts to enjoy.

The Seattle Mariners begin the regular season at 7:10 p.m. Thursday against the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park. Mariners Radio Network coverage will be carried on the flagship, Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports app, beginning at 6 p.m. with the pregame show. Seattle Sports’ daily shows will also be live at and around the ballpark throughout the day.

