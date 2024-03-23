Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Huard: The common theme for Seahawks’ defensive signings

Mar 23, 2024, 12:24 PM

Seattle Seahawks Jerome Baker...

Linebacker Jerome Baker of the Miami Dolphins breaks up a pass on Sept. 25, 2022. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

(Eric Espada/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

Every Thursday, Seattle Seahawks general manager and president of football operations John Schneider joins Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob for wide-ranging interviews about the offseason leading up to the NFL Draft.

Schneider on if Sam Howell impacts Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Draft

Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard, who hosts Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports, is one of many who tunes in to hear Schneider every single week, and over the last few weeks, what Schneider has said about many of the Seahawks’ defensive signings in free agency has stood out to Huard.

“I think the last three weeks … we’ve heard the term of ‘He’s a green dot guy. Yep, he’s a green dot guy,'” Huard said. In particular, Schneider has said that about safety Rayshawn Jenkins as well as linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker.

The “green dot” is the player who wears a helmet that has a speaker inside where they get play calls from the team’s coordinator and then relay that to teammates on the field. On offense, that’s always the quarterback. On defense, it can vary, but it’s typically a linebacker, usually the middle or MIKE linebacker.

This week, Schneider said that Dodson will be a MIKE linebacker while Baker is slotted as a WILL or weakside linebacker.

Schneider: What Seattle Seahawks envision for new LBs Dodson and Baker

“Oftentimes, like (former Seahawks linebacker) Bobby Wagner, it’s just the middle linebacker, the quarterback of the defense,” Huard said. “And other times it can be other linebackers, it can be Rayshawn Jenkins, the safety from Jacksonville, it can be different players. And you’ve heard John talk about that with a number of the players they’ve signed.”

That stands out to Huard in a major way.

“What that speaks to me is in the first year of a new system, you’d better have dudes that understand ball,” he said. “You’d better have guys also in (new head coach) Mike Macdonald’s system – it may be a little different than the previous regime of 14 years – that can understand the ‘why,’ understand the details, understand route combinations and everything that goes into playing elite defense and better defense rather than just playing coverages.

“That has resonated with me and and maybe a little bit of an indicator as well of what we’re gonna see in this draft a month from now. You’re gonna have to have high football IQ, high football-acumen guys, especially on the defensive side of the ball with a new, young energetic staff bringing a lot of new game.”

Listen to the full second hour of Friday’s Brock & Salk at this link or in the player near the top of this post. And catch John Schneider every Thursday with Wyman & Bob.

Huard: What recent signing may signal for Seattle Seahawks in the draft

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald...

Brandon Gustafson

Rich Eisen: Seahawks’ identity won’t change much under Macdonald

As the Seattle Seahawks begin life without Pete Carroll as coach, Rich Eisen doesn't think too much will be different under Mike Macdonald.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Johnathan Hankins free agency NFL Draft...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: What recent signing may signal for Seahawks in the draft

The addition of defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins could show what the Seattle Seahawks think of this NFL Draft class, Brock Huard says.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: ESPN’s Tisha Thompson with the latest on the Shohei Ohtani interpreter gambling scandal

What the latest on the Shohei Ohtani interpreter gambling scandal? What does it mean for him and the rest of Major League Baseball? ESPN’s Tisha Thompson joined Mike Salk and Brady Henderson to talk about that and what the fallout from this scandal might be. Could this go deeper than just the interpreter taking money […]

2 days ago

UW Huskies...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: The 3 things UW must prioritize with next athletic director hire

With the UW Huskies searching for a new athletic director, Brock Huard says there are three priorities the school must focus on.

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Brandon Gustafson

Could Jamal Adams return to Seahawks? Huard thinks so — as LB

"I don't think that's 100% off the table," Brock Huard said of the Seattle Seahawks re-signing Jamal Adams at linebacker instead of safety.

3 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Brock Huard’s instant reaction to UW Huskies athletic director Troy Dannen leaving for Nebraska

Brock shares his instant reaction to UW Huskies athletic director Troy Dannen leaving for Nebraska. What does this constant turnover mean for UW athletics? Listen to the Brock and Salk show, weekdays from 6am to 10am on Seattle Sports 710am!

3 days ago

Huard: The common theme for Seahawks’ defensive signings