Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

Schneider on if Sam Howell impacts Seahawks in the NFL Draft

Mar 22, 2024, 4:00 PM

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

There was speculation the Seattle Seahawks would potentially pick a quarterback early in this year’s NFL Draft. But a recent move suggests otherwise.

Rich Eisen: Seattle Seahawks’ identity won’t change much under Macdonald

Last week, Seattle made a notable trade with the Washington Commanders, acquiring quarterback Sam Howell. Howell, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick, started all 17 games for Washington last season.

Seattle Seahawks general manager and president of football operations John Schneider said after the move was made that Geno Smith is still the starting quarterback and Howell will be his backup. But how does trading for Howell impact next month’s draft? That’s a question Bob Stelton had for Schneider during this week’s John Schneider Show on Seattle Sports.

“Does that change the urgency – if there was urgency – to get a quarterback in this draft? Because this is supposed to be a deep quarterback draft (this year) and next year, according to the analyst,s is not great,” Stelton said. “So I don’t know if you felt, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get a guy this year.’ Does that acquisition change your approach to the draft at all in terms of quarterbacks?”

Replied Schneider, “No, not necessarily.”

Things changed for the Seahawks on the quarterback front, Schneider said, after the NFL combine concluded and free agency kicked off.

“I will say post-combine, the first negotiating window weekend when Drew (Lock) went to the Giants, yeah, there was a level of OK, now this (prospect) threw the ball great (at the combine), that guy threw the ball great and OK, that team needs a quarterback, that team needs a quarterback, that team doesn’t have a quarterback, we need a backup quarterback, we need to get on this thing,” he said. “And we got on it and hung in there and we were one of four teams that was in it (for Howell).”

“And I’ll tell you what, later on that night I was really, really blessed and relieved after getting calls from other clubs that were kind of like, ‘How’d that happen?'” Schneider later said.

Schneider joins Wyman and Bob on Seattle Sports every Thursday of the offseason leading up to the NFL Draft. Listen to the entirety of this week’s episode at this link or in the player near the top of this story, or watch the interview in the video player at the top of this story.

Huard: What recent signing may signal for Seattle Seahawks in the draft

Wyman & Bob

Wyman and Bob

Seattle Seahawks kickoff kick return...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks GM weighs in proposed rule changes, including ‘wild’ kickoff

The NFL could have a new style of kickoffs and penalties for "hip-drop" tackles next season. What does Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider think?

7 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: John Schneider joins Wyman and Bob to discuss the team’s needs, the upcoming draft, and more

Seahawks President of Football Operations John Schneider joined Wyman & Bob LIVE from the Seahawks headquarters to talk about the Seahawks off-season, the roster moves they’ve made so far and what goes into that process. What will the Seahawks do in the upcoming draft? What are John’s thoughts on the potential new hip-drop tackle rule? […]

22 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Tyrel Dodson...

Brandon Gustafson

Schneider: What Seahawks envision for new LBs Dodson and Baker

John Schneider dove into what drew the Seattle Seahawks to linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker and what their roles should be in 2024.

23 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks 49ers...

Mike Lefko

Seahawks’ free agency points to clear direction with 1st-round pick

What does the Seattle Seahawks' activity in free agency tell us about their plans with the No. 16 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft?

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Andres Munoz...

Brandon Gustafson

GM Hollander details which Mariners have stood out this spring

Wyman & Bob caught up with Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander to discuss what stands out from spring training.

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Should there be a Quarterback competition on the Seattle Seahawks roster?

With Geno Smith and Sam Howell, should there be a Quarterback competition on the Seattle Seahawks roster? Should it be Geno’s job until he loses it or should they put it up for grabs at the start of camp? Bob Stelton and ESPN’s Brady Henderson discussed that and what it means for this franchise moving […]

4 days ago

Schneider on if Sam Howell impacts Seahawks in the NFL Draft