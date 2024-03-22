Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Rich Eisen: Seahawks’ identity won’t change much under Macdonald

Mar 22, 2024, 2:39 PM

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald...

Mike Macdonald as speaks to the media as he is named the new head coach of the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 1, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

For the first time since 2009, the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks isn’t Pete Carroll.

Huard: What recent signing may signal for Seattle Seahawks in the draft

The Seahawks parted ways with the franchise icon in January after a 9-8 season and no playoff appearance. Since then, Seattle has hired a new head coach in Mike Macdonald, who most recently was defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

Someone who has covered Carroll’s time with the Seahawks is legendary radio host Rich Eisen, who is also a member of NFL Network. Eisen joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday and shared his reaction to Carroll’s dismissal, as well as what the Seahawks may look like under Macdonald.

First, what did Eisen think when he learned Carroll was let go by the Seahawks?

“Shocking. Everything that I heard was few people expected it, even in that building,” he said.

Part of why it was so surprising to Eisen is because Carroll was such an “identifier” for the Seahawks for so long.

In 2011, Eisen and NFL Network called a game in Seattle between the Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles where the Hawks won 31-14. Since Marshawn Lynch, the clear star of the game, declined a postgame interview invitation, Eisen and his colleagues interviewed Carroll.

That was Carroll’s second season in Seattle, and it was when the Legion of Boom were starting to develop into a legendary defense. It was also before the Seahawks drafted Russell Wilson at quarterback.

With it being so early in Carroll’s tenure, Eisen asked him about the Seahawks’ identity.

-Said it was so surprising because Carroll was such an “identifier” for the Seahawks.

“He talked about his usual mantra of ‘always compete’ and defense and running the ball and having a power game and things of that nature,” Eisen said. “He was essentially the identity of this franchise the moment he strolled off the campus at USC and into the Pacific Northwest. It’s just jarring to not see him there bouncing around and being the world’s oldest teenager.”

Now, the Seahawks enter life without Carroll as Macdonald gets his first head coaching job.

How will the Seahawks’ identity look as they are now led by Macdonald?

“I don’t think it’s gonna change very much,” Eisen said. “They’re going to just try and road grade, dominate the line of scrimmage, and play tough defense and try to limit the turnovers on offense and make the plays down the field. I don’t think it’s gonna change very much, to be honest with you … Running the ball is going to be another forte for them, clearly. I don’t think it’s going to change very much. The only question is how long does (quarterback Geno Smith) have the gig there and what’s going to be the next step should that be Seattle’s plan to maybe move on in short order?”

“I think it just comes down to Macdonald coming from the Harbaugh mentality, from the Ravens mentality, and obviously that dovetails a lot with what Pete did,” Eisen later said.

Hear the full Brock and Salk conversation with Rich Eisen in the podcast player near the top of this post.

Rost: What we’ve learned about Seattle Seahawks from draft experts

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks Johnathan Hankins free agency NFL Draft...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: What recent signing may signal for Seahawks in the draft

The addition of defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins could show what the Seattle Seahawks think of this NFL Draft class, Brock Huard says.

5 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: ESPN’s Tisha Thompson with the latest on the Shohei Ohtani interpreter gambling scandal

What the latest on the Shohei Ohtani interpreter gambling scandal? What does it mean for him and the rest of Major League Baseball? ESPN’s Tisha Thompson joined Mike Salk and Brady Henderson to talk about that and what the fallout from this scandal might be. Could this go deeper than just the interpreter taking money […]

1 day ago

UW Huskies...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: The 3 things UW must prioritize with next athletic director hire

With the UW Huskies searching for a new athletic director, Brock Huard says there are three priorities the school must focus on.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Brandon Gustafson

Could Jamal Adams return to Seahawks? Huard thinks so — as LB

"I don't think that's 100% off the table," Brock Huard said of the Seattle Seahawks re-signing Jamal Adams at linebacker instead of safety.

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Brock Huard’s instant reaction to UW Huskies athletic director Troy Dannen leaving for Nebraska

Brock shares his instant reaction to UW Huskies athletic director Troy Dannen leaving for Nebraska. What does this constant turnover mean for UW athletics? Listen to the Brock and Salk show, weekdays from 6am to 10am on Seattle Sports 710am!

2 days ago

UW Huskies AD search WSU Pat Chun...

Brent Stecker

Ranked: Who are and aren’t realistic UW Huskies AD candidates

Brock Huard ranks five names who could be candidates for the UW Huskies athletic director position after Troy Dannen left Wednesday for Nebraska.

2 days ago

Rich Eisen: Seahawks’ identity won’t change much under Macdonald