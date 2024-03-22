Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Huard: What recent signing may signal for Seahawks in the draft

Mar 22, 2024, 12:51 PM | Updated: 12:54 pm

Seattle Seahawks Johnathan Hankins free agency NFL Draft...

Johnathan Hankins of the Dallas Cowboys makes a tackle on Nov. 5, 2023. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

(Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks added two more veteran defenders on Tuesday, agreeing to one-year deals with safety K’Von Wallace and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

Seattle Seahawks Offseason Tracker: Free agency and more

These moves come as the initial “wave” of free agency has started to slow down, and with just over one month remaining before the 2024 NFL Draft begins.

“(Are these moves) helping us figure out what the heck they’re going to do in the draft?” Mike Salk asked his co-host Brock Huard during Wednesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

Replied Huard, “Yeah, I think a little bit, Salk.”

That’s especially true with the addition of Hankins, Huard said.

Defensive tackle was seen as an area of need for the Seahawks this offseason as they had a bottom-three run defense each of the last two years. At 320 pounds, Hankins is a big run-stuffing defender for new head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense.

“I was just looking at some of the draft previews just in totality of the group and you know what this year’s interior defensive line has? A bunch of really athletic like 290-pounders,” Huard said. ” … Kid out of Michigan, Kris Jenkins Jr., he’s just an unbelievable guy and is made of everything you want, but he’s a smaller frame (for a defensive tackle) at about 290 (pounds). The kid out of Illinois (Johnny Newton) is the same way. The guy out of Florida State (Braden Fiske) is the same way. You know what ‘Hank’ is? Hank’s a big ole man, like 330 pounds (big). Do you know what Macdonald had at Michigan? You know what he had at Baltimore? Space eaters, big 330 (pound guys).”

Huard thinks that kind of size is key for Macdonald moving forward, and that it’s not something that’s in high supply when it comes to this year’s draft class.

“You know what you don’t find in this draft other than Maason Smith out of LSU and certainly T’Vondre Sweat out of Texas? You don’t find a lot of that bulk,” Huard said. “So again, I think it leads to them making this decision in free agency, a one-year deal here, let’s fill this gap because we’re not going to find a lot of those body types in this upcoming draft.”

Listen to the full second hour of Wednesday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

Rost: What we’ve learned about Seattle Seahawks from draft experts

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: ESPN’s Tisha Thompson with the latest on the Shohei Ohtani interpreter gambling scandal

What the latest on the Shohei Ohtani interpreter gambling scandal? What does it mean for him and the rest of Major League Baseball? ESPN’s Tisha Thompson joined Mike Salk and Brady Henderson to talk about that and what the fallout from this scandal might be. Could this go deeper than just the interpreter taking money […]

1 day ago

UW Huskies...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: The 3 things UW must prioritize with next athletic director hire

With the UW Huskies searching for a new athletic director, Brock Huard says there are three priorities the school must focus on.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Brandon Gustafson

Could Jamal Adams return to Seahawks? Huard thinks so — as LB

"I don't think that's 100% off the table," Brock Huard said of the Seattle Seahawks re-signing Jamal Adams at linebacker instead of safety.

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Brock Huard’s instant reaction to UW Huskies athletic director Troy Dannen leaving for Nebraska

Brock shares his instant reaction to UW Huskies athletic director Troy Dannen leaving for Nebraska. What does this constant turnover mean for UW athletics? Listen to the Brock and Salk show, weekdays from 6am to 10am on Seattle Sports 710am!

2 days ago

UW Huskies AD search WSU Pat Chun...

Brent Stecker

Ranked: Who are and aren’t realistic UW Huskies AD candidates

Brock Huard ranks five names who could be candidates for the UW Huskies athletic director position after Troy Dannen left Wednesday for Nebraska.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Mike Hopkins...

Brandon Gustafson

ESPN’s Thamel: Why Dannen left UW, what it means for hoops coach search

ESPN's Pete Thamel broke down Troy Dannen's departure from the UW Huskies and how that impacts their search for a new basketball coach.

2 days ago

Huard: What recent signing may signal for Seahawks in the draft