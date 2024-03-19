Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks add big defensive tackle in free agency, per reports

Mar 19, 2024, 2:13 PM

Seattle Seahawks free agency Johnathan Hankins...

Johnathan Hankins of the Las Vegas Raiders knocks down a pass on Sept. 18, 2022. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks are adding another big body to their defensive line.

Seattle Seahawks make an addition at safety in free agency, per report

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Seahawks are signing veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Per Garafolo, Hankins visited the team on Tuesday.

Hankins is a large man, being listed at 6 foot 2 and 320 pounds. He turns 32 later this month, and is an established NFL veteran as 2024 will be his 12th season.

Hankins entered the NFL in 2013 as a second-round pick of the New York Giants after an All-American 2012 season at Ohio State. After four seasons in New York, Hankins played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 and then the Raiders from 2017 to 2022 before being traded midseason to the Dallas Cowboys. Hankins was also in Dallas in 2023.

Hankins comes to Seattle with 152 games under his belt and 134 starts. During his career, Hankins has 403 tackles, 39 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks while lining up in the middle of teams’ defensive lines.

The Seahawks need help in the run game as they ranked 31st against the run on defense in 2023 and were 30th in that category in 2022. Hankins joins an interior defensive line that returns Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Dre Jones, Myles Adams and 2023 rookies Cameron Young and Mike Morris.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Huard: ‘Clues’ show Seahawks are building more for 2025
• Huard: The two best value signings for Seahawks in free agency
• Rich Eisen thinks Michael Penix will be drafted earlier than expected
• Seahawks add Tremayne Anchrum Jr to O-line in free agency
• Huard: What Seahawks’ new LBs do better than Wagner, Brooks
• GM believes Seattle Seahawks have ‘great fit’ in new TE combo

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks NFL draft UW Huskies Troy Fautanu...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks Mock Draft Roundup: UW’s Fautanu remains popular pick at 16

What are the Seattle Seahawks going to take in the NFL Draft? Here's what experts have the Hawks doing in their latest mock drafts.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks K'Von Wallace...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks make an addition at safety in free agency, per report

Veteran safety K'Von Wallace will sign a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks John Schneider Mike Macdonald...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: ‘Clues’ show Seahawks are building more for 2025

When looking at the Seattle Seahawks' offseason, Brock Huard thinks two things show how things project for the Hawks the next two years.

5 hours ago

NFL Draft Michael Penix Jr...

Brandon Gustafson

Rich Eisen thinks Michael Penix will be drafted earlier than expected

"I think (Michael) Penix have a shorter night than people expect him to have in Detroit," Rich Eisen said of the UW star and the NFL Draft.

7 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks free agency Rayshawn Jenkins...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: The 2 best value signings for Seahawks in free agency

Brock Huard thinks the Seattle Seahawks are getting great bang for their buck when it comes specifically to two deals in free agency.

9 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Tremayne Anchrum Jr....

Brent Stecker

Seahawks add Tremayne Anchrum Jr to O-line in free agency

The Seattle Seahawks have made guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. their third signing to the offensive line in free agency.

1 day ago

Seahawks add big defensive tackle in free agency, per reports