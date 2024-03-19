Seahawks add big defensive tackle in free agency, per reports

The Seattle Seahawks are adding another big body to their defensive line.

Seattle Seahawks make an addition at safety in free agency, per report

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Seahawks are signing veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Per Garafolo, Hankins visited the team on Tuesday.

Hankins is a large man, being listed at 6 foot 2 and 320 pounds. He turns 32 later this month, and is an established NFL veteran as 2024 will be his 12th season.

Hankins entered the NFL in 2013 as a second-round pick of the New York Giants after an All-American 2012 season at Ohio State. After four seasons in New York, Hankins played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 and then the Raiders from 2017 to 2022 before being traded midseason to the Dallas Cowboys. Hankins was also in Dallas in 2023.

Hankins comes to Seattle with 152 games under his belt and 134 starts. During his career, Hankins has 403 tackles, 39 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks while lining up in the middle of teams’ defensive lines.

The Seahawks need help in the run game as they ranked 31st against the run on defense in 2023 and were 30th in that category in 2022. Hankins joins an interior defensive line that returns Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Dre Jones, Myles Adams and 2023 rookies Cameron Young and Mike Morris.

