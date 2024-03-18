Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks add Tremayne Anchrum Jr to O-line in free agency

Mar 18, 2024, 4:19 PM

Seattle Seahawks Tremayne Anchrum Jr....

Tremayne Anchrum of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against Denver during a 2021 preseason game. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks have made another addition to their offensive line in free agency, announcing the signing of guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. in free agency on Monday afternoon.

Huard: What Seahawks’ new LBs do better than Wagner, Brooks

Anchrum is making the move to the Seahawks from a rival in the NFC West division, the Los Angeles Rams.

The 25-year-old Anchrum has appeared in games for the Rams in three of the last four seasons after joining the team as a seventh-round NFL Draft pick out of Clemson in 2020. The Georgia native played all 17 games for Los Angeles in 2023, and he made one start during the 2022 campaign.

“I wanted to come somewhere where there was opportunity,” Anchrum said after signing with Seattle, according to a post on the Seahawks’ official website. “There’s a lot of admiration for this organization, how they play ball. Coming from the Rams side, I’ve always watched them week in and week out because we play similar opponents and everything like that, and when I saw who they hired as a head coach (Mike Macdonald), I was like, OK, they’re retooling for a really good year and to be a really good franchise going forward. I want to be a part of something special.”

The 6-foot-2, 314-pound Anchrum is the third signing Seattle has made in free agency on the offensive line, joining center Nick Harris and tackle George Fant. Harris played in college for the UW Huskies, while Fant is returning to the franchise after four years with the New York Jets and Houston Texans.

More Seattle Seahawks offseason coverage

Seattle Seahawks 2024 offseason tracker: Free agency moves and more
GM Schneider believes Seahawks have ‘great fit’ in new TE combo
What Schneider says plan is for Seahawks’ returning OL Fant
Draft analyst says Georgia TE ‘makes perfect sense’ for Seahawks
Schneider: How safety Rayshawn Jenkins fit into Seattle Seahawks’ defense

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Jerome Baker LB linebacker...

Brent Stecker

Huard: What Seahawks’ new LBs do better than Wagner, Brooks

The Seattle Seahawks have replaced Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner with Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker. Brock Huard compares the two different duos.

9 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Pharaoh Brown...

Brent Stecker

GM Schneider believes Seahawks have ‘great fit’ in new TE combo

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider explains why he likes returning tight end Noah Fant and new signing Pharaoh Brown together.

22 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks George Fant...

Brent Stecker

What GM Schneider says plan is for Seahawks’ returning OL Fant

George Fant returns to the the Seattle Seahawks after four years as a starter for two other teams. So what's in store for him in 2024?

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft brock Bowers...

Brandon Gustafson

Analyst says Georgia TE Bowers ‘makes perfect sense’ for Seahawks

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks shares why he likes the idea of the Seattle Seahawks taking Georgia tight end Brock Bowers in the NFL Draft.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Jerome Backer free agency...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks sign linebacker Jerome Baker to 1-year deal

The Seattle Seahawks have another new linebacker joining the mix in Jerome Baker, who spent the last six years with the Dolphins.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Rayshawn Jenkins...

Brandon Gustafson

Schneider: What safety Rayshawn Jenkins means for Seahawks’ defense

Here's everything that Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider said about new Hawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins and his role on defense.

3 days ago

Seahawks add Tremayne Anchrum Jr to O-line in free agency