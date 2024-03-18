The Seattle Seahawks have made another addition to their offensive line in free agency, announcing the signing of guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. in free agency on Monday afternoon.

Anchrum is making the move to the Seahawks from a rival in the NFC West division, the Los Angeles Rams.

The 25-year-old Anchrum has appeared in games for the Rams in three of the last four seasons after joining the team as a seventh-round NFL Draft pick out of Clemson in 2020. The Georgia native played all 17 games for Los Angeles in 2023, and he made one start during the 2022 campaign.

“I wanted to come somewhere where there was opportunity,” Anchrum said after signing with Seattle, according to a post on the Seahawks’ official website. “There’s a lot of admiration for this organization, how they play ball. Coming from the Rams side, I’ve always watched them week in and week out because we play similar opponents and everything like that, and when I saw who they hired as a head coach (Mike Macdonald), I was like, OK, they’re retooling for a really good year and to be a really good franchise going forward. I want to be a part of something special.”

The 6-foot-2, 314-pound Anchrum is the third signing Seattle has made in free agency on the offensive line, joining center Nick Harris and tackle George Fant. Harris played in college for the UW Huskies, while Fant is returning to the franchise after four years with the New York Jets and Houston Texans.

