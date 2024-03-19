Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks make an addition at safety in free agency, per report

Mar 19, 2024

Seattle Seahawks K'Von Wallace...

K'Von Wallace of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before a 2023 game. (Harry How/Getty Images)

(Harry How/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly bringing in a veteran safety in free agency.

Huard: ‘Clues’ show Seahawks are building more for 2025

K’Von Wallace will sign a one-year contract with the Seahawks, according to a Tuesday report by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The 26-year-old Wallace has been in the NFL for four seasons, entering the league in 2020 as a fourth-round NFL Draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Clemson.

Wallace appeared in 45 games over three seasons with the Eagles and made at least one start in each of those years.

After being released by Philly, Wallace moved on to the Arizona Cardinals in 2023, where he started five of the seven games he played for the Seahawks’ NFC West rivals. He was a waiver claim around midseason by Tennessee, and he played 10 games and started seven for the Titans.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Wallace had his most notable season on the stat sheet last year. He broke up six passes, made 89 combined tackles including one tackle for loss, and had both his first career interception (with Arizona) and QB hit (with Tennessee).

The Seahawks’ safety position has seen some significant turnover this offseason, with Pro Bowlers Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs both released before free agency began. Seattle made one previous addition last week at the spot by signing Rayshawn Jenkins.

For a full look at the Seattle Seahawks’ 2024 offseason thus far, check out our tracker at this link.

