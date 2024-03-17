Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez details his offseason meeting with Servais

Mar 17, 2024, 2:34 PM

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais made the rounds this offseason to visit some of his players, and perhaps the top name on his list of people to see with was superstar center fielder Julio Rodríguez.

Drayer: How Servais’ Mariners view start of season differently

The two-time All-Star and 2022 American League Rookie of the Year spends his winters preparing for the upcoming season in Miami, and that’s where Servais met up with him. How did the 23-year-old phenom and his 56-year-old skipper spend their time together?

Rodríguez pulled the curtain back when he talked to Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob on Friday from Mariners spring training in Peoria, Ariz.

“We talked about a lot of different things. We talked about the team, we talked about the offseason, we talked about his family, my family,” Rodríguez shared with hosts Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton. “… I brought him out to my place and I had my chef cook something for us – really enjoyed that, and it was good. It was good that he saw kind of my process, how I go about my offseason, and I feel like he really liked that trip. I feel like we both really enjoyed the conversations and everything.”

Speaking of conversations, Rodríguez also gave some insight into some of his talks in the clubhouse and what everybody’s mind is on after missing the postseason by just two games in 2023.

“On this team I feel like I’m able to talk to a lot of different guys,” Rodríguez said. “I feel like a lot of the the guys here are really easy to just go, come up and talk (to) because I feel like we all share the same goal. I talk a little bit with with J.P. (Crawford), I talk a little bit with Cal (Raleigh). … I feel like we all know that we’re kind of focused and prepared, and I feel like it’s showing right now. It’s showing in spring training. I feel like everybody’s kind of got their own thing to kind of bring in to spring training and then we can all share it.”

Rodríguez added that he can feel a sense of unity going into a big 2024 season for the franchise.

“I feel that there is a lot more preparation – a lot more preparation, a lot more focus and intent. We’re definitely hungry, but I feel like that hunger drove us to be in the right path, like learning the right things, focusing on the right things. And I feel like that’s something that I see from this team, (and) I’m really happy to go out there and compete with them.”

Find the whole Wyman and Bob conversation with Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez in either the video or podcast player near the top of this post, or at this link.

More on Julio Rodríguez and the Seattle Mariners

Julio details where his focus is for 2024 Mariners season
J.P. Crawford: Trade to Mariners ‘saved my career, saved my life’
Drayer: Why two young Mariners prospects are of particular interest
Jorge Polanco’s former Twins teammate: ‘You guys are gonna love him’
Seatte Mariners vets show they have the backs of top prospects

Wyman & Bob

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 70° | Low 45°
Roof is open
Dbacks at Mariners today at 1:10pm

Wyman and Bob

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford...

Brandon Gustafson

J.P. Crawford: Trade to Mariners ‘saved my career, saved my life’

J.P. Crawford sure is glad to be with the Seattle Mariners, as he explained to Wyman & Bob when discussing his early years in Philadelphia.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Rayshawn Jenkins...

Brandon Gustafson

Schneider: What safety Rayshawn Jenkins means for Seahawks’ defense

Here's everything that Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider said about new Hawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins and his role on defense.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Mariners SS J.P. Crawford LIVE from M’s Spring Training

What did Seattle Mariners SS J.P. Crawford to say about this team’s Spring Training so far? What does he see in this version of the M’s? He joined Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton LIVE from M’s Spring Training to talk about that and much more. What does he want to accomplish this season both on […]

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Mariners INF Ty France LIVE from M’s Spring Training

What did Seattle Mariners INF Ty France have to say about this team’s Spring Training so far? What does he see in this version of the M’s? He joined Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton LIVE from M’s Spring Training to talk about that and much more. What does he want to accomplish this season both […]

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Dee Eskridge...

Brandon Gustafson

Schneider: Eskridge gets ‘fresh start’ with new Seahawks staff

"We want to give Dee (Eskridge) a fresh start, second chance," Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said on Thursday.

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Mariners INF Ty France LIVE from M’s Spring Training

What did Seattle Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez have to say about this team’s Spring Training so far? What does he see in this version of the M’s? He joined Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton LIVE from M’s Spring Training to talk about that and much more. What does he want to accomplish this season both […]

2 days ago

Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez details his offseason meeting with Servais