Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Ex-teammate on Mariners’ Jorge Polanco: ‘You guys are gonna love him’

Mar 15, 2024, 11:04 AM

Seattle Mariners Jorge Polanco...

Jorge Polanco of the Seattle Mariners hits a grand slam in a 2024 spring training game. (John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

(John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Jorge Polanco, one of the key Seattle Mariners’ additions this offseason, has been having a nice spring training in Arizona.

Mitch Haniger feels more comfortable this season back with Mariners

Through 10 appearances in Cactus League play, the veteran infielder is 8 for 20 (.400) with two homers, a double, four walks, five runs scored and eight RBIs. Acquired via a trade in late January from Minnesota for four players, the 30-year-old switch-hitter appears to be fitting right in with his team after spending a decade with the Twins.

That comes as no surprise to one of Polanco’s former teammates, Washington native Trevor May.

A recently retired MLB pitcher, the Kelso-bred May has been making a name for himself as an analyst this offseason with his YouTube channel, and just this week he joined the Foul Territory podcast/show as a regular contributor and co-host.

May and Polanco both debuted in the big leagues with the Twins in 2014 and played the next six seasons together, and May had a glowing assessment of the new Mariners second baseman when he joined Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy in studio Wednesday.

“He is very versatile, he’s a really good player and he does everything really well,” May told co-hosts Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost. “He’s a gamer. He’s a big-game player, too. I always loved that about him – like, he’s unfazed by pressure. You’re gonna see, he’s gonna have the same look on his face all the time. He’s really laid back. He’s like a quiet guy, goes about his business.”

May expects that Mariners fans will have no problem taking to Polanco, a one-time All-Star who has always produced at the plate when healthy.

“He’s real fun loving and you guys are gonna love him, man. He plays so hard,” May continued. “I know he’s got a little banged up the last couple of years, but I think he’s primed. This is a good place for him to be, it really is. I’m really excited to see how he plays here.”

To hear the full Bump and Stacy conversation with Trevor May, which includes plenty on the 2024 Seattle Mariners, check out the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

More Seattle Mariners coverage

Mariners’ singular focus in 2024: ‘Let’s win the West’
Mariners Notebook: Digging into impressive showing vs Dodgers
Ryan Stanek’s Mariners deal comes with guaranteed $4M plus bonuses
Bill Plummer, former M’s manager and catcher, dies at 76
Seattle Mariners’ Gregory Santos has setback, may have avoided worse injury

Bump & Stacy Show

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 59° | Low 43°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Angels today at 1:10pm

Bump and Stacy

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams...

Stacy Rost

Seahawks Notebook: Did Hawks overpay for Leonard Williams?

Did the Seattle Seahawks pay Leonard Williams too much in free agency? Stacy Rost dives into that and more about the offseason.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks draft Troy Fautanu UW Huskies...

Brandon Gustafson

With Lewis gone, Bumpus expects Seahawks to draft UW lineman

With Damien Lewis leaving the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, Michael Bumpus thinks he knows who the Hawks will draft in the first round.

3 days ago

Seahawks Broncos Russell Wilson...

Stacy Rost

Rost: It’s wrong to say we saw Russell Wilson’s spectacular failure coming

Looking at what led to the recent downfall of Russell Wilson is a delicate balancing act between realization and honesty, Stacy Rost says.

6 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith scrimmage...

Brandon Gustafson

This offseason is chance for Seahawks to prioritize the trenches

The Athletic's Nate Tice thinks the trenches are where teams need to build their roster from, and the Seattle Seahawks can do that this year.

8 days ago

Seattle Seahawks safeties...

Stacy Rost

Rost: 4 big questions after Seahawks release Diggs, Adams and Dissly

The Seattle Seahawks' big releases greatly impact two positions. Stacy Rost dives into the main questions the Hawks now must answer.

9 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Quandre Diggs...

Brent Stecker

What stands out after Seattle Seahawks’ 3 big cuts

When news broke of the Seahawks cutting Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and Will Dissly, Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy immediately weighed in with reactions.

10 days ago

Ex-teammate on Mariners’ Jorge Polanco: ‘You guys are gonna love him’