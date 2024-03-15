Jorge Polanco, one of the key Seattle Mariners’ additions this offseason, has been having a nice spring training in Arizona.

Mitch Haniger feels more comfortable this season back with Mariners

Through 10 appearances in Cactus League play, the veteran infielder is 8 for 20 (.400) with two homers, a double, four walks, five runs scored and eight RBIs. Acquired via a trade in late January from Minnesota for four players, the 30-year-old switch-hitter appears to be fitting right in with his team after spending a decade with the Twins.

That comes as no surprise to one of Polanco’s former teammates, Washington native Trevor May.

A recently retired MLB pitcher, the Kelso-bred May has been making a name for himself as an analyst this offseason with his YouTube channel, and just this week he joined the Foul Territory podcast/show as a regular contributor and co-host.

May and Polanco both debuted in the big leagues with the Twins in 2014 and played the next six seasons together, and May had a glowing assessment of the new Mariners second baseman when he joined Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy in studio Wednesday.

“He is very versatile, he’s a really good player and he does everything really well,” May told co-hosts Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost. “He’s a gamer. He’s a big-game player, too. I always loved that about him – like, he’s unfazed by pressure. You’re gonna see, he’s gonna have the same look on his face all the time. He’s really laid back. He’s like a quiet guy, goes about his business.”

May expects that Mariners fans will have no problem taking to Polanco, a one-time All-Star who has always produced at the plate when healthy.

“He’s real fun loving and you guys are gonna love him, man. He plays so hard,” May continued. “I know he’s got a little banged up the last couple of years, but I think he’s primed. This is a good place for him to be, it really is. I’m really excited to see how he plays here.”

To hear the full Bump and Stacy conversation with Trevor May, which includes plenty on the 2024 Seattle Mariners, check out the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

More Seattle Mariners coverage

• Mariners’ singular focus in 2024: ‘Let’s win the West’

• Mariners Notebook: Digging into impressive showing vs Dodgers

• Ryan Stanek’s Mariners deal comes with guaranteed $4M plus bonuses

• Bill Plummer, former M’s manager and catcher, dies at 76

• Seattle Mariners’ Gregory Santos has setback, may have avoided worse injury

Follow @BrentStecker