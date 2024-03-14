Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners’ Ryan Stanek guaranteed $4M, can earn $2M in bonuses

Mar 14, 2024, 10:29 AM | Updated: 10:29 am

Seattle Mariners Ryne Stanek...

Ryne Stanek of the Houston Astros pitches against Minnesota in 2023. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Reliever Ryne Stanek is guaranteed $4 million in his one-year contract with the Seattle Mariners and can earn $2 million in performance bonuses for games pitched and games finished.

Mitch Haniger feels more comfortable this season back with Mariners

Stanek can make $750,000 for games as part of the deal announced Saturday: $250,000 each for 50, 60 and 70.

He could earn $1.25 million for games finished: $250,000 apiece for 20 and each additional five through 40.

Stanek would get a $250,000 assignment bonus if traded, payable by the acquiring team. He also receives a hotel suite on road trips.

A 32-year-old right-hander, Stanek was 3-1 with a 4.09 ERA last season for Houston after going 2-1 with a 1.15 ERA in 2022 for the Astros. He is 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 23 postseason appearances.

Stanek spent his first three seasons with Tampa Bay and was one of the first relievers used as an opener. His 56 starts of two or fewer innings are the most in major league history. Overall, he is 10-14 with a 3.45 ERA and four saves in seven major league seasons that included time with the Rays (2017-19), Miami (2019-20) and Astros (2021-23).

More Seattle Mariners coverage

Mariners Notebook: Digging into impressive showing vs Dodgers
Mariners’ singular focus in 2024: ‘Let’s win the West’
Gregory Santos has setback, but may have avoided worse injury
Ryne Stanek shares his take on going from rival Astros to M’s
Who five of the Seattle Mariners’ biggest X-factors for 2024 are

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 55° | Low 39°
Roof is open
Brewers at Mariners today at 1:10pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners base general...

The Associated Press

Bill Plummer, former Mariners manager and catcher, dies at 76

Bill Plummer, a reliable catcher who spent spent seven seasons backing up Johnny Bench during the Big Red Machine era and later served as Seattle Mariners manager, has died.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger...

Brent Stecker

Mitch Haniger feels more comfortable this season back with Mariners

"I had to try to stop myself from thinking about it," Mitch Haniger said about the idea of returning to the Seattle Mariners.

13 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Ty France...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: Digging into impressive showing vs Dodgers

The Seattle Mariners took down a stacked LA Dodgers lineup on Wednesday. Shannon Drayer on their big day and some additional notes.

19 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ singular focus in 2024: ‘Let’s win the West’

"I like our chances this year of winning the American League West," Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais told Wyman and Bob.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Gregory Santos...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners’ Gregory Santos has setback, but may have avoided worse injury

New Seattle Mariners reliever Gregory Santos is still dealing with a lat issue, though the hope is that he stopped throwing at the right time.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: Good developments with Gilbert, Urías

Seattle Mariners insider Shannon Drayer on an interesting outing for Logan Gilbert, Luis Urías' best game of the spring and more.

3 days ago

Mariners’ Ryan Stanek guaranteed $4M, can earn $2M in bonuses