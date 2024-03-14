PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Reliever Ryne Stanek is guaranteed $4 million in his one-year contract with the Seattle Mariners and can earn $2 million in performance bonuses for games pitched and games finished.

Stanek can make $750,000 for games as part of the deal announced Saturday: $250,000 each for 50, 60 and 70.

He could earn $1.25 million for games finished: $250,000 apiece for 20 and each additional five through 40.

Stanek would get a $250,000 assignment bonus if traded, payable by the acquiring team. He also receives a hotel suite on road trips.

A 32-year-old right-hander, Stanek was 3-1 with a 4.09 ERA last season for Houston after going 2-1 with a 1.15 ERA in 2022 for the Astros. He is 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 23 postseason appearances.

Stanek spent his first three seasons with Tampa Bay and was one of the first relievers used as an opener. His 56 starts of two or fewer innings are the most in major league history. Overall, he is 10-14 with a 3.45 ERA and four saves in seven major league seasons that included time with the Rays (2017-19), Miami (2019-20) and Astros (2021-23).

