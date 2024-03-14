Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Bill Plummer, former Mariners manager and catcher, dies at 76

Mar 14, 2024, 11:15 AM

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bill Plummer, a reliable catcher who spent spent seven seasons backing up Johnny Bench during the Big Red Machine era and later served as Seattle Mariners manager, has died. He was 76.

Plummer died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last Thursday at home in Redding, California, according to family social media posts.

Plummer appeared in 324 games for the Reds between 1970 and 1977, including the teams that won back-to-back World Series titles in 1975 and ’76.

“Loved Bill for the person he was and the competitor he showed us on the field. He was always ready to play,” Bench said in a post Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Plummer played briefly with the Chicago Cubs in 1969 before being traded to the Reds. He was a solid defensive catcher but had a lifetime batting average of .188 with 14 career homers — two of them in the same game off future Hall of Famer Steve Carlton in 1974.

Plummer played for Seattle in 1978 and later coached and managed in the Mariners organization. He was named manager for 1992 but was fired after one unsuccessful season. He was also a coach and manager in the minor leagues and independent leagues.

Seattle Mariners coverage

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 55° | Low 39°
Roof is open
Brewers at Mariners today at 1:10pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Ryne Stanek...

The Associated Press

Mariners’ Ryan Stanek guaranteed $4M, can earn $2M in bonuses

A breakdown of the contract for new Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Ryne Stanek's contract after joining the team last week.

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger...

Brent Stecker

Mitch Haniger feels more comfortable this season back with Mariners

"I had to try to stop myself from thinking about it," Mitch Haniger said about the idea of returning to the Seattle Mariners.

14 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Ty France...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: Digging into impressive showing vs Dodgers

The Seattle Mariners took down a stacked LA Dodgers lineup on Wednesday. Shannon Drayer on their big day and some additional notes.

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ singular focus in 2024: ‘Let’s win the West’

"I like our chances this year of winning the American League West," Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais told Wyman and Bob.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Gregory Santos...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners’ Gregory Santos has setback, but may have avoided worse injury

New Seattle Mariners reliever Gregory Santos is still dealing with a lat issue, though the hope is that he stopped throwing at the right time.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: Good developments with Gilbert, Urías

Seattle Mariners insider Shannon Drayer on an interesting outing for Logan Gilbert, Luis Urías' best game of the spring and more.

3 days ago

Bill Plummer, former Mariners manager and catcher, dies at 76