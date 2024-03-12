Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners’ Gregory Santos has setback, but may have avoided worse injury

Mar 12, 2024, 11:14 AM | Updated: 1:40 pm

Seattle Mariners Gregory Santos...

Gregory Santos of the Seattle Mariners poses for a portrait at 2024 MLB spring training. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY SHANNON DRAYER


Mariners Insider, Seattle Sports

As new Seattle Mariners reliever Gregory Santos warmed up Monday morning for what would have been his second bullpen since being shut down with lat soreness, he felt a pinch in another area of that muscle.

Seattle Mariners Notebook: Good developments with Gilbert, Urías

Santos immediately called over the trainer assigned to watch his warmup and reported it. After some talk with the trainer and a pitching coach, the group walked back into the complex building at the Mariners’ spring training home in Peoria, Ariz., and the bullpen was scratched. Soon after, Santos underwent an MRI that showed a mild strain in a different area than where he experienced the soreness earlier in camp.

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander shared the prognosis with the media in camp Tuesday morning.

“We think it is not serious and with some anti-inflammatories he will not be down very long,” Hollander said of Santos. “We obviously want to be careful and assess because as you know with lat strains, if they go south, they go south for months at that point. So really relieved when we got it checked out it wasn’t serious. It is something though we need to get fixed. It means you will not be seeing him throwing bullpens. It also means he will not be ready for opening day.”

From Feburary: Did Mariners get MLB’s next breakout reliever in Santos?

With less than two weeks remaining in Arizona, realistically Santos was not going to be ready for Mariners opening day against the Boston Red Sox on March 28 regardless. Hollander stressed the strain is mild with the MRI showed mild inflammation, but said Santos’ shutdown would likely be more weeks than days, which obviously would push the return date back further.

For Mariners manager Scott Servais, the news doesn’t change much in the now.

“I wasn’t projecting him to be ready opening day,” Servais said shortly after the announcement. “Everything was going to have to go perfect for that to happen, so I would say there’s a couple spots that are open. Some guys have been stepping up, which is good to see. I think we will know probably more about how that plays out over the next week.”

This is not the first lat injury for Santos. A much more significant injury in 2019 limited him to just eight appearances that season in A-ball with the Giants organization. Hollander believes the fact that Santos reported the pinch he felt immediately could have saved him from a more severe injury. The current course of treatment for Santos will be to get him on anti-inflammatories and in the training room for treatment.

“We do not want to take chances with it and push it,” said Hollander. “We will calm it down with anti-inflammatories and get him back out there when he’s ready.”

The Mariners acquired Santos from the White Sox for prospects Zach DeLoach, Prelander Berroa and future considerations in a February trade. The hard-throwing, 24-year-old right-hander threw 66 1/3 innings for the White Sox last season for a 3.39 ERA, 1.296 WHIP and 2.56 FIP, with 66 strikeouts to 17 walks. He is expected to be a high-leverage arm for Seattle’s bullpen when he takes the field.

More Seattle Mariners coverage

Ryne Stanek’s take on jumping sides in M’s-Astros rivalry
Mariners officially sign Stanek, but Jackson Kowar out for year
Who five of Mariners’ biggest X-factors in 2024 are
Mariners Breakdown: Who is new reliever Ryne Stanek?
Morosi on Seattle Mariners: Ryan Bliss is a potential rookie to watch

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
High 48° | Low 36°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Athletics today at 1:05pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: Good developments with Gilbert, Urías

Seattle Mariners insider Shannon Drayer on an interesting outing for Logan Gilbert, Luis Urías' best game of the spring and more.

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Ryne Stanek Houston Astros...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: Ryne Stanek’s take on going from Astros to M’s

Ryne Stanek shared his view on jumping from the Astros to the Seattle Mariners' clubhouse, the "contentious" rivalry between the two teams and more.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Jackson Kowar...

Brent Stecker

Mariners officially sign Stanek, but Jackson Kowar out for year

The Seattle Mariners have officially added veteran reliever Ryne Stanek, but it comes with the news that another pitcher's season is over.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford Ty France...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: No concern over two key bats’ slow starts

Shannon Drayer has the latest from Seattle Mariners spring training, including what Scott Servais said of J.P. Crawford and Ty France.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Luke Raley...

Brandon Gustafson

Who 5 of Mariners’ biggest X-factors in 2024 are

The Seattle Mariners have starpower, but five other players can play key roles in the team's success in 2024, writes Brandon Gustafson.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Gregory Santos...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer’s Mariners Notebook: Reliever updates, why Pollock is back

There's plenty of news from Seattle Mariners spring training, and Shannon Drayer has what you need to know in her latest notebook.

4 days ago

Mariners’ Gregory Santos has setback, but may have avoided worse injury