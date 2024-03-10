Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners officially sign Stanek, but Jackson Kowar out for year

Mar 10, 2024, 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:43 pm

Seattle Mariners Jackson Kowar...

Kansas City pitcher Jackson Kowar throws against the Seattle Mariners in a 2021 game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

There is a little more clarity on the shape of the Seattle Mariners’ bullpen for 2024, but it comes with bad news.

Who five of the Mariners’ biggest X-factors in 2024 are

The M’s officially signed veteran right-handed reliever Ryne Stanek on Sunday after he passed a physical, confirming reports that first broke on Friday. But with Stanek’s addition is also the confirmation of the reason he has entered the fold: Jackson Kowar, a promising bullpen candidate, is headed for Tommy John surgery.

Kowar has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a right ulnar collateral ligament tear. Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Sunday that Dr. Keith Meister will oversee the surgery next Friday in Dallas to repair Kowar’s UCL, per Mariners reporter Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

The Mariners acquired Kowar from Atlanta in December in the trade that sent Jarred Kelenic, Marco Gonzales and Evan White to the Braves. The 27-year-old Kowar has largely struggled at the big league level since making his debut in 2020 with the Kansas City Royals, but the former first-round MLB Draft pick had garnered some hype at M’s spring training with a focus on a fastball/slider pitch mix.

Related: Shannon Drayer on Kowar’s potential with Mariners

As for the 32-year-old Stanek, the hard-throwing right-hander should be familiar to Mariners fans after spending the past three seasons with the American League West rival Houston Astros.

“We are excited to add Ryne Stanek to our club. His combination of high-end stuff and durability adds to an already deep and talented relief corps,” Hollander said in a press release Sunday. “Ryne has a strong track record of pitching in leverage roles for championship-caliber teams.”

For a closer look at Stanek, click either of the links below.

With ‘pen uncertainty, M’s add StanekBreakdown: Who is Stanek?

More Mariners coverage from Seattle Sports

Mariners Notebook: No concern over two key bats’ slow starts
Drayer’s Mariners Notebook: Reliever updates, why AJ Pollock is back
Mariners Odds & Ends: MLB The Show ratings, uniform notes and more
Morosi on Seattle Mariners: Ryan Bliss is a potential rookie to watch
ESPN’s Olney: Mariners have many thinking they can win AL West

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Rain Showers
High 49° | Low 39°
Roof is open
Giants at Mariners today at 1:10pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford Ty France...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: No concern over two key bats’ slow starts

Shannon Drayer has the latest from Seattle Mariners spring training, including what Scott Servais said of J.P. Crawford and Ty France.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Luke Raley...

Brandon Gustafson

Who 5 of Mariners’ biggest X-factors in 2024 are

The Seattle Mariners have starpower, but five other players can play key roles in the team's success in 2024, writes Brandon Gustafson.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Gregory Santos...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer’s Mariners Notebook: Reliever updates, why Pollock is back

There's plenty of news from Seattle Mariners spring training, and Shannon Drayer has what you need to know in her latest notebook.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Noelvi Marte Reds suspended...

Brandon Gustafson

Former Mariners prospect Noelvi Marte suspended for PEDs

Noelvi Marte, a former Seattle Mariners top prospect, is suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug,

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Ryne Stanek...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners Breakdown: Who is new reliever Ryne Stanek?

Brandon Gustafson dives into new Seattle Mariners reliever Ryne Stanek, who will sign with the team this weekend.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Ryne Stanek...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: With uncertainty in bullpen, Mariners sign veteran RHP Ryne Stanek

With uncertainty with the bullpen due to injuries, the Seattle Mariners are signing hard-throwing reliever Ryne Stanek on a one-year deal.

2 days ago

Mariners officially sign Stanek, but Jackson Kowar out for year