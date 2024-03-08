With uncertainty with the bullpen due to injuries, sources confirm the Seattle Mariners have agreed to terms with hard-throwing reliever Ryne Stanek on a one-year major league deal pending a physical.

Morosi on Seattle Mariners: Why Ryan Bliss is potential rookie to watch

Stanek, 32, has spent the past three years with the Astros where he accumulated a 2.90 ERA pitching 173 2/3 innings. In the past season, he pitched mainly in the seventh and eighth innings, posting solid numbers in leverage situations.

Three punchouts from Stanek. pic.twitter.com/UvGgkM6Ec3 — Houston Astros (@astros) June 24, 2023

The Mariners came to camp with few needs in the bullpen but that changed quickly with Gregory Santos and Matt Brash being shut down early in camp.

Brash, who was diagnosed with elbow inflammation, resumed throwing Tuesday but is not expected to start the season on the 26-man roster.

The latest on Seattle Mariners’ Matt Brash as he resumes throwing

Santos, who dealt with lat soreness, is expected to throw from the mound this weekend for the first time since being shut down the first week of spring training. He too could start the season on the injured list. The Mariners will be extremely cautious with both back of the bullpen relievers. A third reliever, Jackson Kowar who impressed in his first two outings has also been recently shut down with no medical report given as yet.

Stanek, who originally was drafted by the Mariners in the third round of the 2010 MLB Draft but opted to go to Arkansas instead, remained the best reliever on the market and the Mariners made the move. He is expected in camp Saturday for his physical and if all goes well he will be in a Mariners uniform shortly after.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Mariners Odds & Ends: MLB The Show ratings, uniform notes and more

• Mariners Notebook: Some standouts plus a tip of cap to Zunino

• Mariners Notebook: Gilbert’s outing, highlights and more

• ESPN’s Olney: Mariners have many thinking they can win AL West

Follow @shannondrayer