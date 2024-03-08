Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SHANNON DRAYER

Drayer: With uncertainty in bullpen, Mariners sign veteran RHP Ryne Stanek

Mar 8, 2024, 8:40 AM

Seattle Mariners Ryne Stanek...

Ryne Stanek of the Houston Astros pitches against the Minnesota Twins on Oct. 8, 2023. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

BY SHANNON DRAYER


Mariners Insider, Seattle Sports

With uncertainty with the bullpen due to injuries, sources confirm the Seattle Mariners have agreed to terms with hard-throwing reliever Ryne Stanek on a one-year major league deal pending a physical.

Morosi on Seattle Mariners: Why Ryan Bliss is potential rookie to watch

Stanek, 32, has spent the past three years with the Astros where he accumulated a 2.90 ERA pitching 173 2/3 innings. In the past season, he pitched mainly in the seventh and eighth innings, posting solid numbers in leverage situations.

The Mariners came to camp with few needs in the bullpen but that changed quickly with Gregory Santos and Matt Brash being shut down early in camp.

Brash, who was diagnosed with elbow inflammation, resumed throwing Tuesday but is not expected to start the season on the 26-man roster.

The latest on Seattle Mariners’ Matt Brash as he resumes throwing

Santos, who dealt with lat soreness, is expected to throw from the mound this weekend for the first time since being shut down the first week of spring training. He too could start the season on the injured list. The Mariners will be extremely cautious with both back of the bullpen relievers. A third reliever, Jackson Kowar who impressed in his first two outings has also been recently shut down with no medical report given as yet.

Stanek, who originally was drafted by the Mariners in the third round of the 2010 MLB Draft but opted to go to Arkansas instead, remained the best reliever on the market and the Mariners made the move. He is expected in camp Saturday for his physical and if all goes well he will be in a Mariners uniform shortly after.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Mariners Odds & Ends: MLB The Show ratings, uniform notes and more
• Mariners Notebook: Some standouts plus a tip of cap to Zunino
• Mariners Notebook: Gilbert’s outing, highlights and more
• ESPN’s Olney: Mariners have many thinking they can win AL West

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Chance Light Rain
High 52° | Low 42°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Cubs today at 12:05pm

Shannon Drayer

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: Some standouts plus a tip of cap to Zunino

A look at the second start for Bryce Miller this spring, plus a couple recent Seattle Mariners pickups to stand out and Scott Servais on Mike Zunino's career.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: Gilbert’s outing, highlights and more

Shannon Drayer details a rocky outing for Logan Gilbert, some offensive highlights and updates from a Seattle Mariners split-squad day.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Matt Brash...

Shannon Drayer

The latest on Mariners’ Matt Brash as he resumes throwing

Matt Brash threw Tuesday for the first time at Seattle Mariners spring training since being shut down with elbow inflammation, and all went well.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners spring training Scott Servais...

Shannon Drayer

Seattle Mariners Notebook: The good, the bad and the updates

Shannon Drayer on the numbers the Seattle Mariners aren't getting, a few standouts, and several updates on players working back from injury.

5 days ago

Seattle Mariners Matt Brash...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Mariners provide promising update on Matt Brash

The news on star Seattle Mariners reliever Matt Brash is encouraging after he'd been shut down from throwing due to elbow pain.

7 days ago

Seattle Mariners Jackson Kowar...

Shannon Drayer

Could Seattle Mariners’ next bullpen ‘find’ be Jackson Kowar?

Jackson Kowar is one of the Seattle Mariners bullpen arms to impress early in spring training. Shannon Drayer caught up with him to get his story.

8 days ago

Drayer: With uncertainty in bullpen, Mariners sign veteran RHP Ryne Stanek