Matt Brash threw Tuesday for the first time at Seattle Mariners spring training since being shut down with elbow inflammation, and all went well.

“I was really curious how I was going to feel out there, but it felt good,” Brash said after throwing from 60 feet with a trainer on a back field. “Nothing crazy but I’m happy to be back on the field and kind of feel part of the team again and do all that.”

The 25-year-old reliever first felt something a little off two weeks ago after playing catch, but he stressed the elbow never felt that bad and his velocity remained good in his bullpen. Still, Brash was grateful he got a second opinion on the elbow.

“You never really know, especially with elbow stuff,” said Brash, who led MLB with 78 appearances in 2023. “I was just taking it day by day and seeing what the experts said, but deep down I kind of knew that it wasn’t as bad as maybe some other people thought, or what it was. It’s kind of just offseason, sometimes it just takes a while for things to get going and get back in a rhythm. I threw a lot last year, so it might just take me a little longer this year to get back into it.”

Worth noting, Brash has not been a reliever for long and admits he still is trying to figure out the offseason after transitioning from a starter’s role and workload. Now his path is simple: after the shutdown, he needs a full spring training. He’s starting over again and will take it cautiously, likely playing catch every other day for the near future. He is not expected to be ready for opening day as the club will not rush him.

Brash is not the only one in the bullpen the M’s will not rush.

The Mariners may be short two high-leverage arms to start the season as Gregory Santos could start the season on the injured list as well. A February trade acquisition from the White Sox, Santos was shut down shortly after arriving in camp due to lat soreness. He is making good progress in his throwing program but has yet to get back on the mound, something that according to manager Scott Servais may not happen until this weekend.

For both pitchers, it is a cautious but wise tactic to take with a full season ahead.

“I think the biggest way for me to contribute is just to be healthy on the field, and however long that takes kind of is what it is,” Brash said. “But yeah, they’ve been very open with me … I want to get back as soon as possible too, but I’m going to do that in the healthiest way and kind of whatever the trainers and rehab guys want me to do, I’m just going to follow their plan and get back healthy on the field.”

