Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SHANNON DRAYER

The latest on Mariners’ Matt Brash as he resumes throwing

Mar 5, 2024, 11:55 AM

Seattle Mariners Matt Brash...

Matt Brash of the Seattle Mariners pitches against Tampa Bay on July 2, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY SHANNON DRAYER


Mariners Insider, Seattle Sports

Matt Brash threw Tuesday for the first time at Seattle Mariners spring training since being shut down with elbow inflammation, and all went well.

ESPN’s Buster Olney: Mariners have many thinking they can win AL West

“I was really curious how I was going to feel out there, but it felt good,” Brash said after throwing from 60 feet with a trainer on a back field. “Nothing crazy but I’m happy to be back on the field and kind of feel part of the team again and do all that.”

The 25-year-old reliever first felt something a little off two weeks ago after playing catch, but he stressed the elbow never felt that bad and his velocity remained good in his bullpen. Still, Brash was grateful he got a second opinion on the elbow.

“You never really know, especially with elbow stuff,” said Brash, who led MLB with 78 appearances in 2023. “I was just taking it day by day and seeing what the experts said, but deep down I kind of knew that it wasn’t as bad as maybe some other people thought, or what it was. It’s kind of just offseason, sometimes it just takes a while for things to get going and get back in a rhythm. I threw a lot last year, so it might just take me a little longer this year to get back into it.”

Worth noting, Brash has not been a reliever for long and admits he still is trying to figure out the offseason after transitioning from a starter’s role and workload. Now his path is simple: after the shutdown, he needs a full spring training. He’s starting over again and will take it cautiously, likely playing catch every other day for the near future. He is not expected to be ready for opening day as the club will not rush him.

State of the Seattle Mariners bullpen

Brash is not the only one in the bullpen the M’s will not rush.

The Mariners may be short two high-leverage arms to start the season as Gregory Santos could start the season on the injured list as well. A February trade acquisition from the White Sox, Santos was shut down shortly after arriving in camp due to lat soreness. He is making good progress in his throwing program but has yet to get back on the mound, something that according to manager Scott Servais may not happen until this weekend.

For both pitchers, it is a cautious but wise tactic to take with a full season ahead.

“I think the biggest way for me to contribute is just to be healthy on the field, and however long that takes kind of is what it is,” Brash said. “But yeah, they’ve been very open with me … I want to get back as soon as possible too, but I’m going to do that in the healthiest way and kind of whatever the trainers and rehab guys want me to do, I’m just going to follow their plan and get back healthy on the field.”

More on the Mariners

Which Mariners stood out in first week of spring training games?
Seattle Mariners Notebook: The good, the bad and the updates
Why Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez-Ichiro connection is so valuable
Dipoto breaks down Mariners’ top farm talent, who could debut in ’24
Morosi: New-look lineup can help Seattle Mariners avoid another slow start

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 44° | Low 30°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Guardians today at 12:05pm

Shannon Drayer

Seattle Mariners spring training Scott Servais...

Shannon Drayer

Seattle Mariners Notebook: The good, the bad and the updates

Shannon Drayer on the numbers the Seattle Mariners aren't getting, a few standouts, and several updates on players working back from injury.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Matt Brash...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Mariners provide promising update on Matt Brash

The news on star Seattle Mariners reliever Matt Brash is encouraging after he'd been shut down from throwing due to elbow pain.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners Jackson Kowar...

Shannon Drayer

Could Seattle Mariners’ next bullpen ‘find’ be Jackson Kowar?

Jackson Kowar is one of the Seattle Mariners bullpen arms to impress early in spring training. Shannon Drayer caught up with him to get his story.

5 days ago

Seattle Mariners Colt Emerson Tai Peete...

Shannon Drayer

Seattle Mariners Notebook: Prospect debut, latest on Julio

Shannon Drayer has the latest from Seattle Mariners spring training in Arizona, including the first spring action for 2023 first-rounder Colt Emerson.

6 days ago

Seattle Mariners bullpen Matt Brash...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Where things stand with Seattle Mariners’ bullpen

The latest on injury concerns in the Seattle Mariners' bullpen and what's been seen by pitchers who could step up.

6 days ago

Seattle Mariners Perry Hill Ty France...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners infield defense under guru Perry Hill all starts at a wall

How does coach Perry Hill get the most out of the Seattle Mariners' infielders? It all starts at a wall. Shannon Drayer breaks it down.

7 days ago

The latest on Mariners’ Matt Brash as he resumes throwing