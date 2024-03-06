With split-squad games scheduled for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, it was somewhat of a surprise to see Logan Gilbert pitching against the Texas Rangers in the home game.

Quite often managers keep starters away from division rivals, but with the Mariners not seeing the Rangers in the regular season until late April and both teams already having good familiarity with each other, it probably wasn’t a big deal if Texas saw Gilbert on an Arizona field. As it turns out, what the Rangers saw from Gilbert in Peoria was atypical of what they have seen from him in the regular season.

“Not his crispest outing that we are used to seeing,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said following a 10-9 loss to the Rangers. “Stuff-wise he struggled to get breaking pitches over the plate.”

Gilbert pitched in parts of two innings, and was lifted from both the first and second inning due to pitch count. In that time, he surrendered six runs on five hits, hit a batter with his splitter and gave up two home runs to Rangers left fielder Evan Carter.

“It was not very good, obviously,” Gilbert said after exiting the game. “My pitches feel alright considering, which is kind of weird. I think it was leaving pitches over the middle of the plate. I mean, I’m not really going to go and change everything after something like this. I think it was just location.”

Gilbert pointed to not being consistent with his release point as the biggest problem Tuesday and called it something he could clean up in a bullpen. And the pitches to Carter?

“Both were pretty much down the middle so that’s not great,” he said. “I obviously could have executed better.”

While Gilbert was encouraged by what he saw from the movement and shape of his pitches, overall it was not the outcome he wanted to see from his second outing. Still, it is spring training and there is still work to be done.

“It’s not the end of the world. It’s not great but it will be alright,” he said.

Seattle Mariners notes

• We had our first double-Mitch home run day with both Garver and Haniger going yard against the Rangers. It was the second home run of the spring for both of them.

“Offensively, the Mitches took care of business,” Servais said. “Julio (Rodríguez) had a couple of knocks, we did some good things offensively.”

• Jackson Kowar, who is expected to battle for one of the final bullpen spots, has not been on the pitching lists the past few days. He came up with soreness after his last appearance, which the Mariners are getting checked out, according to Servais.

• Tuesday saw the spring debuts of two pitchers who have been held back a bit in camp. Ty Adcock pitched an inning against the Rangers and gave up a run, while Levi Stoudt gave up a hit and struck out two over two innings pitched in Goodyear against the Guardians.

• Welcome back Nellie! Nelson Cruz to participate in the Mariners Opening Day festivities. Cruz, who is now an adviser in the Dodgers organization will throw out the first pitch. Ichiro to take part in onfield ceremonies as well. He will present his catch partner Julio Rodriguez with his second Silver Slugger Award.

BOOMSTICK! We're thrilled to announce that @ncboomstick23 will be throwing out the first pitch on #OpeningDay. 🔗 https://t.co/2iN1UhqDCQ pic.twitter.com/yx7IWItwkQ — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 5, 2024

• Programming alert: The radio broadcast of each Mariners spring training game this week can be heard live on Seattle Sports 710 AM in addition to the Seattle Sports app. Every spring radio broadcast is live on the app regardless of it is tape delayed on terrestrial radio, and only four of the Cactus League broadcasts will be tape delayed on 710 AM out of the 20 remaining. For more info, click here.

• Tune in Tuesday night for the Mariners Cactus League Report, which airs from 7-8 p.m. on Seattle Sports. The one-hour baseball conversation will include interviews with Kowar and outfielder Samad Taylor.

