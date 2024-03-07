Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

Morosi on Mariners: Why Ryan Bliss is potential rookie to watch

Mar 7, 2024, 1:19 PM

Seattle Mariners Ryan Bliss MLB Futures Game...

Ryan Bliss fields the ball during the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game hosted by the Seattle Mariners. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Mariners are nearly two weeks into Cactus League play, and the names leading the team in hits are Ryan Bliss, Jonatan Clase and Tyler Locklear – a trio of prospects.

ESPN’s Olney: Mariners have many thinking they can win AL West

All three could break into the big leagues somewhat soon, but the one who is likely the closest to playing at T-Mobile Park at this point is Bliss. The 5-foot-6, 165-pound second baseman is also a Mariners hitter who has caught the attention of a well-known MLB insider this spring.

“I think one guy that’s stood out to me with his performance so far for the Mariners has been Ryan Bliss,” MLB Network’s Jon Morosi said Wednesday during his weekly conversation with Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

The 24-year-old Bliss was part of the return in the Mariners’ trade last season that sent relief pitcher Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he’s been impressive ever since the transaction. He hit 10 home runs with 20 stolen bases and an .822 OPS in 47 games with Triple-A Tacoma in 2023, then took part in the Arizona Fall League.

Entering Thursday, the No. 12 Mariners prospect per MLB Pipeline is 6 for 16 this spring for a .375/.412/.438 slash (.850 OPS) with a double and two stolen bases.

“What Ryan Bliss has shown me is that he is a legitimate up the middle player, I think he can defend well at second at the very least at the major league level, and he can hit,” Morosi said. “He’s put the ball in play, he’s driven in some runs, he’s stolen a couple of bases.”

What is Ryan Bliss’ path to Seattle Mariners?

A second-round pick by Arizona in 2021, Bliss seems on the verge of making his MLB debut soon, but there’s a big question about just how soon.

“I’m not sure that he’s got a clear pathway to playing on a consistent basis in the major leagues this year, unless there’s a Jorge Polanco injury – which we all hope doesn’t happen,” Morosi said. “… So if I’m (Mariners manager) Scott Servais, if I’m (president of baseball operations) Jerry Dipoto, (general manager) Justin Hollander, there’s definitely that idea in the back of my mind where if there’s an injury to Polanco or maybe Dylan Moore, depending on where you’re at in the year, that someone like a Ryan Bliss is on the radar. (He’s) probably closer to being major league-ready than maybe I thought he was when spring training started.”

Listen to the full Wyman and Bob conversation with MLB Network insider Jon Morosi in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

More Mariners coverage

Mariners Notebook: Some standouts plus a tip of cap to Zunino
Former Mariners catcher Mike Zunino retires after 11 MLB seasons
Mariners Notebook: Gilbert’s outing, highlights and more
The latest on Mariners’ Matt Brash as he resumes throwing
Which Mariners stood out in first week of spring training games?

Wyman & Bob

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 46° | Low 36°
Roof is open
Angels at Mariners today at 12:10pm

Wyman and Bob

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr....

Brandon Gustafson

Bruce Feldman ‘a believer’ in Michael Penix Jr. as NFL quarterback

Will Michael Penix Jr. be a first-round pick? Based on his combine performance and more, that wouldn't surprise college insider Bruce Feldman.

7 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What’s next for the Seattle Seahawks after Adams, Diggs and Dissly were released

What’s next for the Seattle Seahawks after Adams, Diggs and Dissly were released earlier today? Where does this team turn now that some of the veteran leadership is no longer on the roster? Will it be harder to find another Safety or Tight End? Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton discussed that and what exactly it […]

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What to make of QB Russell Wilson getting released by the Denver Broncos

What did Bob Stelton and Mike Lefko make of QB Russell Wilson getting released by the Denver Broncos? What does it mean for legacy in Seattle and the NFL? Bob and Lefko discussed that and what the breaking news means for his future as a starting QB. Is there another chapter of Russell Wilson’s story […]

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert...

Brandon Gustafson

How did Gilbert’s unique work begin? His private pitching coach explains

Randy Sullivan, who has worked with Seattle Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert for a decade, shared his insight on Gilbert with Wyman and Bob.

5 days ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger...

Brandon Gustafson

Morosi: New-look lineup can help Mariners avoid another slow start

The Seattle Mariners' lineup has some new, veteran faces, and Jon Morosi thinks the M's can have a "smoother start" to 2024 as a result.

6 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: John Schneider on why the Seattle Seahawks met with top NFL Draft QBs at combine

Why do the #Seahawks talk to picks that might not be there when they pick in the Draft? Seahawks President of Football Operations John Schneider joined Wyman & Bob LIVE from the NFL combine in Indianapolis to talk about that and what it might mean for their conversations with some of the top QB’s this […]

6 days ago

Morosi on Mariners: Why Ryan Bliss is potential rookie to watch