WYMAN AND BOB

When do NFL Draft trade talks start? Seahawks GM explains

Feb 29, 2024, 3:03 PM | Updated: 4:04 pm

A view of the stage as the Seahawks deliver a pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. (Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The NFL Draft is a particularly busy time for the front offices of teams like the Seattle Seahawks, not just because of all the scouting involved but also because of the volume of trades that occur around the annual event.

Bumpus: Numbers that show why Seahawks ‘can count on’ Geno Smith

Seahawks general manager and president of football operations John Schneider has a reputation for making moves during the draft, so he’s a pretty good resource to find out just how trading picks works around the league.

On Thursday’s John Schneider Show, Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton took the opportunity to pick his brain on when draft trade conversations occur. The insight from Schneider, who called in from the NFL combine in Indianapolis, was pretty interesting considering how he was able to compare the Seahawks’ top pick in April’s upcoming draft versus their 2023 first-round choice.

“We experienced that last year picking in the top 10,” Schneider said, “that high where we picked, there was more conversation down here at the combine about, ‘Hey, you know if you’re looking to get out of that spot’ … There’s a lot more of those conversations.”

But this year, with the Seahawks’ first set to be No. 16 overall, it’s a different story.

“Picking a little bit later, right in the middle for us this year, there’s less of that,” Schneider said. “That really picks up probably that last week before (the draft) – the last week of preparation when people are feeling really good about their boards and confident and (know what) the depth looks like at certain positions.”

A new edition of The John Schneider Show airs every Thursday leading up to the NFL Draft during Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob, with the show typically taking place at 4 p.m. with hosts Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton sitting down with Schneider at Seahawks headquarters in Renton.

Find the full podcast of Thursday’s show at this link or in the player near the top of this post. You can also watch the interview here or in the video player above.

