Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners announce video webcasts for some spring games

Feb 28, 2024, 11:35 AM | Updated: 11:41 am

Seattle Mariners spring training fans Peoria...

Kids call for a ball during a Seattle Mariners spring training game in 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


SeattleSports.com

Seattle Mariners fans have a new way to watch some of the team’s spring training games.

M’s infield defense under guru Perry Hill all starts at a wall

The M’s announced on Wednesday that their next two Cactus League games will be available to watch for free on Mariners.com. The video will feature a two-camera broadcast and include the radio call by announcers Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. from Seattle Sports, the flagship station of the Mariners Radio Network.

The radio broadcast of every M’s spring training game is also offered live on the Seattle Sports app. Most of the team’s spring games also air live on Seattle Sports 710 AM and streaming on SeattleSports.com, though some (including the two that have so far been announced as video webcasts) will air on those two options on tape delay at 7 p.m.

For more details and the full schedule of M’s spring training radio broadcasts, click the link below.

2024 Mariners spring training radio schedule on Seattle Sports

Here is a look at the two games from the team’s complex in Peoria, Ariz., that will available via the Mariners.com video webcast:

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals
First pitch at 12:10 p.m.
Click here for link

Thursday, Feb. 29

Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox
First pitch at 12:10 p.m.

Cactus League play runs through March 26 for the Mariners, who will the open the MLB regular season at home at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 against the Boston Red Sox.

Mariners coverage from Seattle Sports

MLB is ‘going to try to address’ uniforms, says Mariners’ Raleigh
Logan Gilbert details how his pitches could look different in ’24
What Scott Servais said about four key M’s hitters
Watch: New DH Mitch Garver crushes first homer with M’s
Mitch Haniger never wanted to leave Seattle Mariners, happy to return

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh...

Brandon Gustafson

Raleigh: Mariners hitters ‘want to start pulling our end of the bargain’

"We want to start helping (the pitchers) out and make some games easier for them," Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh said on Wednesday.

55 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners Ty France...

Brandon Gustafson

How offseason for Mariners’ Ty France looked at Driveline

Driveline's Tanner Stokey gave Wyman and Bob a deep dive into the work Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France did after a tough 2023 season.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Logan Gilbert details how his pitches could look different in ’24

Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert, a self-admitted "tinkerer," dove into what he worked on this offseason after looking back on 2023.

4 hours ago

MLB uniforms Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh...

SeattleSports.com Staff

MLB is ‘going to try to address’ uniforms, says Mariners catcher

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred spoke to the team about concerns with the league's new uniforms in a meeting Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Perry Hill Ty France...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners infield defense under guru Perry Hill all starts at a wall

How does coach Perry Hill get the most out of the Seattle Mariners' infielders? It all starts at a wall. Shannon Drayer breaks it down.

21 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais Julio Rodriguez...

Brandon Gustafson

What Scott Servais said about four key Mariners hitters

During a sitdown interview with Seattle Sports' Brock and Salk, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais dove into four important hitters.

24 hours ago

Mariners announce video webcasts for some spring games