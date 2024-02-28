Seattle Mariners fans have a new way to watch some of the team’s spring training games.

M’s infield defense under guru Perry Hill all starts at a wall

The M’s announced on Wednesday that their next two Cactus League games will be available to watch for free on Mariners.com. The video will feature a two-camera broadcast and include the radio call by announcers Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. from Seattle Sports, the flagship station of the Mariners Radio Network.

The radio broadcast of every M’s spring training game is also offered live on the Seattle Sports app. Most of the team’s spring games also air live on Seattle Sports 710 AM and streaming on SeattleSports.com, though some (including the two that have so far been announced as video webcasts) will air on those two options on tape delay at 7 p.m.

For more details and the full schedule of M’s spring training radio broadcasts, click the link below.

2024 Mariners spring training radio schedule on Seattle Sports

Here is a look at the two games from the team’s complex in Peoria, Ariz., that will available via the Mariners.com video webcast:

• Wednesday, Feb. 28

Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals

First pitch at 12:10 p.m.

Click here for link

• Thursday, Feb. 29

Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox

First pitch at 12:10 p.m.

Cactus League play runs through March 26 for the Mariners, who will the open the MLB regular season at home at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 against the Boston Red Sox.

