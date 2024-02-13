2024 Mariners spring training radio schedule on Seattle Sports

It’s time to leave the Hot Stove and head to spring training as the Seattle Mariners descend upon Arizona for the Cactus League season.

Seattle Sports will be there every step of the way with live radio broadcasts of every game – not just in spring training but all the way through (hopefully) the playoffs – as well as live shows from the Mariners’ complex in Peoria, Ariz.

And yes, you read that right – every Seattle Mariners radio broadcast can be found live from Seattle Sports. Just make sure you have the Seattle Sports app, because while some spring training games will be aired on a tape delay on Seattle Sports 710 AM and SeattleSports.com, a second stream for any live Mariners games that occur during regular Seattle Sports programming will always be available to listen to on the app.

Of the 30 Mariners spring training contests on Seattle Sports, a total of 20 games will be on 710 AM and SeattleSports.com in addition to the app, including each of the final 11 games beginning on March 15.

A 10-minute pregame will begin the broadcast ahead of each Mariners Cactus League game.

Here’s a breakdown of Seattle Sports’ full Mariners spring training coverage, including the weekly hour-long Cactus League Report and week-long visits from Seattle Sports shows.

Mariners spring training games on Seattle Sports

Saturday, Feb. 24: Mariners at White Sox, 11:55 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25: Mariners vs. Guardians, noon

Monday, Feb. 26: Mariners at Reds, 11:55 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27: Mariners at Giants, 11:55 a.m.*

Wednesday, Feb. 28: Mariners vs. Royals, noon**

Thursday, Feb. 29: Mariners vs. White Sox, noon**

Friday, March 1: Mariners at Rockies, noon

Saturday, March 2: Mariners vs. A’s, noon

Sunday, March 3: Mariners at Padres, noon

Tuesday, March 5: Mariners (ss) vs. Rangers, 11:55 a.m.*

Wednesday, March 6: Mariners at Royals, 11:55 a.m.*

Thursday, March 7: Mariners vs. Angels, noon**

Friday, March 8: Mariners at Cubs, 11:55 a.m.

Saturday, March 9: Mariners at Brewers, noon

Sunday, March 10: Mariners vs. Giants, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 11: Mariners vs. Padres, 1 p.m.**

Tuesday, March 12: Mariners at A’s, 12:55 p.m.*

Wednesday, March 13: Mariners at Dodgers, 12:55 p.m.*

Thursday, March 14: Mariners vs. Brewers, 1 p.m.**

Friday, March 15: Mariners at Padres, 1 p.m.***

Saturday, March 16: Mariners (ss) vs. White Sox, 12:55 p.m.

Sunday, March 17: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 18: Mariners at Rangers, 12:55 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19: Mariners vs. Rockies, 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 21: Mariners vs. Reds, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 22: Mariners (ss) vs. Brewers, 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 23: Mariners at White Sox, 12:55 p.m.

Sunday, March 24: Mariners vs. Cubs, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 25: Mariners at Padres, 6:30 p.m. (in San Diego)

Tuesday, March 26: Mariners at Padres, 1 p.m. (in San Diego)

*Tape delayed on 710 AM, 6:55 p.m. start

**Tape delayed on 710 AM, 7 p.m. start

***Spring Breakout game (minor league prospect showcase)

ss – split squad

Full Seattle Mariners 2024 schedule

Seattle Sports live at Mariners spring training

• Brock and Salk: Monday, Feb. 26 through Friday, March 1

Show airs from 6-10 a.m.

• Wyman and Bob: Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

Show airs from 2-7 p.m.

• Cactus League Report

Every Tuesday at 6 p.m. during spring training.

Listening to Mariners radio broadcasts

Please note, due to MLB rules, Seattle Sports can only provide streams of live Mariners broadcasts within the team’s territory, which is in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, British Columbia and Alaska. For more details, click here.

If you are planning to attend games live in Arizona, the start times for games listed above are all Pacific time. The time in Arizona will be an hour ahead of Pacific until March 10 when Daylight Savings begins and the clocks in Arizona will match up with the Pacific time zone.

