Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Why ESPN’s Passan likes Mariners’ roster ‘better than last year’

Feb 7, 2024, 3:16 PM

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford...

J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a win with teammates on Sept. 2, 2023. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

(Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

It has been a busy, perhaps stressful but ultimately productive Seattle Mariners offseason.

Drayer: Mariners’ Bryce Miller armed with new ways to get lefties out

Though things got off to a rocky start before big moves were even allowed to be made, and while the first few trades caused concern with fan favorites and promising young players sent away, the state of the roster seems to be in a much better place now with spring training only a week away.

Did the Mariners truly find a way to get better over these winter months? Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk caught up with ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan on Wednesday morning to get his view on things, and in general he believes the M’s did.

“Yeah, I think ’24 is better than ’23 was,” Passan said, comparing the roster from last year’s Mariners team to the current one.

Passan didn’t necessarily go all-in in that response, though.

“It’s very easy to say that not just before the games start, but before I know starting pitching health,” he continued. “This whole thing hinges on the Mariners’ starting pitchers staying healthy, and they have managed to the last couple of years. That’s not the sort of thing that tends to be the case long-term. Listen, I hope every one of them stays healthy, I hope they go out and make the postseason, and I hope they bring Seattle what in the (darn) near 50 years we’ve seen baseball there they haven’t gotten at this point. But on paper, I like this team better than last year.”

Alright, point taken.

Aside from the team being built around a strong starting rotation, what about Passan’s read on the moves made this offseason by the front office led by general manager Justin Hollander and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto? That’s where perhaps Passan seemed a bit more bullish on the M’s.

“If we’re just looking in the vacuum that the Mariners had ‘X’ amount of dollars and they needed to construct a roster within that framework, I think they’ve done a pretty good job,” he said. “I think that the individuals who they have brought in this offseason, the latest being Gregory Santos and Mitch Garver and Luke Raley and Jorge Polanco probably being the biggest of all, I think this is a good team, man.”

‘Value positive’ offseason for M’s

The M’s may have alarmed fans by trading Eugenio Suárez to Arizona and Jarred Kelenic to Atlanta in the early months of the offseason, but the moves since appear to have quieted the concern.

“I think the moves that they’ve made, even since trading Suárez and Kelenic, have been value positive,” Passan said.

An important point is that Seattle didn’t have to dip into its pitching strength or the highest levels of the farm system to make the moves it did.

“On the big league side, (the strength is starting) pitching, and they could have traded any of the four young guys – or five if you want to include Emerson Hancock – that they have and done well,” Passan said. “They similarly could have traded Colt Emerson, who’s their best prospect, or Harry Ford or Cole Young and gone out and gotten someone, but they haven’t done that either. I think the balance between 2024 and the coming years where these young players are going to ascend and join this core, I think they’ve done a really good job striking it, actually.”

Listen to the full Brock and Salk conversation with ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan in the podcast at this link or in either of the video or audio players near the top of this post.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners add the brother of notable Seahawks player
Rowland-Smith: What’s been ‘awesome’ about Mariners’ offseason
Did Seattle Mariners get MLB’s next breakout reliever in Gregory Santos?
Morosi: Trading for Polanco was move Mariners ‘had to make’
Garver has interesting insight on Seattle Mariners’ pitchers, trade additions

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks Chip Kelly OC candidate...

Adam Lewis

Why Brock & Salk like idea of Chip Kelly as Seahawks OC

With the Seattle Seahawks reportedly talking to UCLA head coach Chip Kelly as an offensive coordinator candidate, Brock and Salk detail why they're intrigued.

3 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What version of the Seattle Mariners does Jeff Passan like more: the 2023 roster or the 2024 roster?

What version of the Seattle Mariners does Jeff Passan like more: the 2023 roster or the 2024 roster? Are the M’s in a position to surprise a lot of people this upcoming season? Jeff Passan joined Brock Huard and Mike Salk to talk about that and the rest of the questions surrounding the Mariners before […]

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Mike Salk

Salk: What are Seahawks’ options with crucial QB decision looming?

In less than two weeks, QB Geno Smith's 2024 salary becomes guaranteed. Should the Seattle Seahawks keep him or start planning for the future?

18 hours ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr....

Brandon Gustafson

Jim Nagy: How Penix did at Senior Bowl, what makes him so unique

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy breaks down Michael Penix Jr. and what makes him different from other QBs and an interesting player to evaluate.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Which Senior Bowl players are a fit for the Seattle Seahawks?

One of the biggest parts of the NFL Draft process just wrapped up as former Seattle Seahawks scout Jim Nagy’s Senior Bowl is officially in the books. So which Senior Bowl players are a fit for the Seattle Seahawks? Who should Seattle be keeping their eye on as the draft moves closer and closer? Jim […]

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Draft...

Brandon Gustafson

Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy shares what to know about NFL Draft, a Seahawks fit

Jim Nagy of the Senior Bowl joined Brock & Salk to discuss the upcoming NFL Draft and one player he thinks fits the Seattle Seahawks.

1 day ago

Why ESPN’s Passan likes Mariners’ roster ‘better than last year’