Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

MLB is ‘going to try to address’ uniforms, says Mariners catcher

Feb 28, 2024, 10:36 AM | Updated: 11:03 am

MLB uniforms Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh...

A look at the lettering on the MLB uniforms for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


SeattleSports.com

It has been one of the stranger stories of spring training, but front and center for players and baseball fans are the new Nike-designed, Fanatics-produced MLB uniforms.

MLB players miffed at sport’s new uniforms, relaying concerns to league

The new high-tech fabric is different, as is the look. Players and fans have expressed dislike for the smaller numbers and letters for the names on their backs, as well as concern about the pants being see-through. On Wednesday morning, Seattle Mariners players had the opportunity to express those concerns as commissioner Rob Manfred made a stop at the team’s complex in Peoria, Ariz., as part of his annual spring visit to all 30 clubs.

Shortly after the meeting, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh sat down for an interview with Brock and Salk of Seattle Sports. And yes, he said the uniforms were addressed by the commish.

“Jerseys were definitely brought up in that meeting,” Raleigh said.

Some players in different camps have been going so far as to wear last season’s pants in spring training games, and the Kansas City Royals had a request granted to maintain full-size lettering for this season, according to Uni Watch. The big question, though, is if baseball will act quickly and make a larger change with the uniforms to something more familiar to players and fans.

After hearing from Manfred, Raleigh seemed optimistic.

“They are going to try to address them,” he said. “It is the big leagues and it is a big corporation, Nike. We have faith they will fix the issue.”

The uniform issue was just one that Manfred heard in the closed-door meeting with Mariners players.

“It was just going over basically the where the game is at, where they see things, obviously the RSN (regional sports networks) issues, other issues,” Raleigh said. “The new rules, keeping the rules, basically just where the game’s at. Talking about it, bringing up issues. Players can get in front and actually talk to him and talk face to face. Any kind of things that are kind of lingering concerns players have.”

Listen to the full Brock and Salk conversation with Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in the podcast or video here.

New MLB uniform designs drawing scrutiny at spring training

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh...

Brandon Gustafson

Raleigh: Mariners hitters ‘want to start pulling our end of the bargain’

"We want to start helping (the pitchers) out and make some games easier for them," Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh said on Wednesday.

13 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: Time for Seahawks to be done with Jamal Adams

"Just done with him, man. It's just the drama," former NFL quarterback Brock Huard said of Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Logan Gilbert details how his pitches could look different in ’24

Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert, a self-admitted "tinkerer," dove into what he worked on this offseason after looking back on 2023.

3 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Mariners C Cal Raleigh LIVE from M’s Spring Training on MLB uniforms, meeting with Manfred

What did Seattle Mariners C Cal Raleigh have to say about the meeting with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred? What does he see in this version of the M’s? He joined Brock Huard and Mike Salk LIVE from M’s Spring Training to talk about that and much more. What does he want to accomplish this season […]

3 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Mariners OF Luke Raley LIVE from M’s Spring Training

What did Seattle Mariners OF Luke Raley have to say about the team reporting to Peoria, AZ? What does he see in this version of the M’s? He joined Brock Huard and Mike Salk LIVE from M’s Spring Training to talk about that and much more. What does he want to accomplish this season both […]

4 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Mariners DH Mitch Garver LIVE from M’s Spring Training

What did Seattle Mariners DH Mitch Garver have to say about the team reporting to Peoria, AZ? What does he see in this version of the M’s? He joined Brock Huard and Mike Salk LIVE from M’s Spring Training to talk about that and much more. What does he want to accomplish this season both […]

5 hours ago

MLB is ‘going to try to address’ uniforms, says Mariners catcher