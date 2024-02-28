MLB is ‘going to try to address’ uniforms, says Mariners catcher

It has been one of the stranger stories of spring training, but front and center for players and baseball fans are the new Nike-designed, Fanatics-produced MLB uniforms.

The new high-tech fabric is different, as is the look. Players and fans have expressed dislike for the smaller numbers and letters for the names on their backs, as well as concern about the pants being see-through. On Wednesday morning, Seattle Mariners players had the opportunity to express those concerns as commissioner Rob Manfred made a stop at the team’s complex in Peoria, Ariz., as part of his annual spring visit to all 30 clubs.

Shortly after the meeting, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh sat down for an interview with Brock and Salk of Seattle Sports. And yes, he said the uniforms were addressed by the commish.

“Jerseys were definitely brought up in that meeting,” Raleigh said.

Some players in different camps have been going so far as to wear last season’s pants in spring training games, and the Kansas City Royals had a request granted to maintain full-size lettering for this season, according to Uni Watch. The big question, though, is if baseball will act quickly and make a larger change with the uniforms to something more familiar to players and fans.

After hearing from Manfred, Raleigh seemed optimistic.

“They are going to try to address them,” he said. “It is the big leagues and it is a big corporation, Nike. We have faith they will fix the issue.”

The uniform issue was just one that Manfred heard in the closed-door meeting with Mariners players.

“It was just going over basically the where the game is at, where they see things, obviously the RSN (regional sports networks) issues, other issues,” Raleigh said. “The new rules, keeping the rules, basically just where the game’s at. Talking about it, bringing up issues. Players can get in front and actually talk to him and talk face to face. Any kind of things that are kind of lingering concerns players have.”

