Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

New OC Ryan Grubb sees Seahawks’ WR trio similar to UW stars

Feb 20, 2024, 12:03 PM | Updated: 1:05 pm

Seattle Seahawks Ryan Grubb Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks catches a touchdown pass against the Eagles in 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

With Ryan Grubb moving from Montlake to the VMAC, Seattle Seahawks fans are hoping the team’s new offensive coordinator is bringing with him some of the same dynamic plays in the passing game that his UW Huskies showed over the past two years.

Seahawks Offseason: Key NFL dates leading up to training camp

Good news on that front. On Tuesday’s edition of Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, Grubb explained that he sees a similar makeup in the Seahawks’ top three wide receivers to the trio of stars that helped lead the Huskies to the College Football Playoff championship game at the end of the 2023 season.

“There’s no question, when I was looking at who is here and and the tools that are here at Seattle, I thought that there was a lot of familiarity in what would be able to be applicable in the system,” Grubb said.

The similarities are pretty spot-on in Grubb’s mind. In one case – second-year Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba and UW’s Jalen McMillan – there’s even a shared uniform number.

“I think 11 here (Smith-Njigba) looks a little bit like 11 there (McMillan),” he said. “You know, those are good option-route runners, guys that if you can get somebody flat-footed or a nickel or a safety on those guys, they can highlight their skills.”

What about the primary receivers, also known as the ‘X’ in football parlance? Seattle Pro Bowler DK Metcalf and likely first-round pick Rome Odunze have a lot in common, too.

“You got the big-bodied ‘X’ in DK and Rome. I think that’s the thing that was amazing about Rome, and when I watch DK, I think the same thing – these guys are not just (straight-line) runners,” Grubb said. “These guys are (running) crossing routes, they’re middle-field open, they’re sitting in zones. They’re really versatile for big guys.”

Finally, the longest-tenured Seahawks player, Tyler Lockett, fills a role similar to what Ja’Lynn Polk has done at Washington.

“And then you got the experienced route runner in the ‘Z’ – you know, Lockett can do all those things. I mean, you can move that guy about anywhere, so excited about that.”

This is just a small snippet of everything Grubb discuess with Bump and Stacy. Find the full conversation in either the video or the audio player near the top of this post.

More on the new Seattle Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb

Bumpus: Seahawks OC Grubb brings plenty to like in run game
Video: UW QB Michael Penix on Ryan Grubb becoming Seahawks OC
‘Unicorn event’ allows Ryan Grubb to stay in Seattle
Why Grubb can be ‘very successful’ jumping from UW
Huard: What OC Ryan Grubb can do to improve Seattle Seahawks

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb talks about what he plans to bring to this team

What does new Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb want to bring to this Seattle Seahawks organization? What was the process like for him getting hired with the Seahawks? What will his Offensive approach look like? He joined Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost to talk about that and much more in this in person interview […]

5 hours ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr. Rome Odunze...

Brandon Gustafson

What NFL Draft expert Zierlein thinks of UW Huskies’ Penix, Odunze

NFL Draft insider Lance Zierlein dove into two star UW Huskies players – Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze – and their pro ability with Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Ryan Grubb...

Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus: Seahawks OC Grubb brings plenty to like in run game

Ryan Grubb's offense at UW was known for its passing game, but Michael Bumpus says the new Seattle Seahawks OC has a great run game, too.

4 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Jordyn Brooks Jamal Adams...

Brandon Gustafson

Salary cap expert breaks down key Seahawks offseason decisions

Ahead of a big offseason, CBS salary cap expert Joel Corry joined Bump & Stacy to discuss all things Seattle Seahawks.

4 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Aden Durde DC...

Brandon Gustafson

What We Learned from Aden Durde’s 1st interview as Seahawks DC

Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde joined Bump & Stacy for an exclusive sitdown interview to discuss joining the Hawks.

5 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Ryan Grubb...

Brandon Gustafson

Why Seahawks OC Grubb can be ‘very successful’ jumping from UW

Pac-12 Network's Yogi Roth thinks that new Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb can do well going to the NFL from college.

5 days ago

New OC Ryan Grubb sees Seahawks’ WR trio similar to UW stars