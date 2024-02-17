Bumpus: Seahawks OC Grubb brings plenty to like in run game

When you think of the offense new Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb ran during his two years with the Washington Huskies, you immediately point to the passing game.

The Huskies were the No. 1 passing attack in both 2022 and 2023 while throwing the ball more than 60% of the time with Grubb calling the plays.

It’s doubtful the Seahawks will be passing at that high of a clip in 2024, and according to former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus, that’s especially a good thing as Grubb offers a lot to like in the running game.

“When you think of Grubb’s offense, you don’t think of what he does in the run game,” Bumpus said during Friday’s Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports.

When diving into the film of Washington’s offense the last two years, Bumpus pointed out that the Huskies pulled their guards and tackles quite a bit in the run game on counter looks.

“And those counter looks, it freezes the linebackers and the safeties when they get their eyes in the backfield,” he said. “And then he combines the counter looks when you’re pulling two guys – a guard and a tackle, maybe even a tight end to kick out that (defensive) end – and get up to the second level which your guard — he puts the jet sweep behind it.

“He does a lot of the misdirection that we love about the Rams and the 49ers.”

Bumpus also likes that Grubb will run the same types of plays out of different formations, whether it’s in the run or pass game.

“He does a great job of understanding how to expand the defense and create that space and give you the same play out of multiple looks,” Bumpus said. “(UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr.) looked really coached up in this scheme. (Grubb) does a good job with the running backs and the tight ends. That’s why I look at the tight end group, too, and I go, ‘How are you going to use these guys?’ because there are times where you come out there in 12 personnel and 13 personnel with the University of Washington and you’re using the tight ends in the blocking scheme and now you’re releasing a tight end up the middle, you’re swinging it back to the left.”

“The more I look at this offense, the more I see a guy who understands space,” Bump later said. “And of course he does. He’s an NFL offensive coordinator now. But don’t just fall in love with the pass game. The way he dresses up the run game and get these offensive linemen and tight ends involved, it’s fun to watch and it’s impressive.”

