Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

Seahawks GM John Schneider: ‘I don’t feel a step back’ in ’24

Feb 15, 2024, 5:50 PM

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith scrimmage...

QB Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks lines up for a snap on Jan. 1, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

There are a lot of changes coming to the Seattle Seahawks in 2024.

Report: Seahawks keeping QB Geno Smith, guaranteeing ’24 salary

In head coach Mike Macdonald, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and defensive coordinator Aden Durde, the three most visible members of the Hawks’ staff are taking on roles they have never had at the NFL level before. To break it down a little further, Macdonald hasn’t been a head coach above the high school level, Grubb has never been on an NFL coaching staff before, and Durde is taking on DC duties for the first time.

Knowing all that, it’s not surprising that some may think the Seahawks are in for a step back in 2024 with so many new faces coming in. One person who is definitely not thinking that way is John Schneider, Seattle’s longtime general manager who just added president of football operations to his title.

“I don’t feel a step back,” he said Thursday on the return of Seattle Sports’ John Schneider Show.

Schneider understands that line of thinking, but he went on to explain why it doesn’t line up with what the Seahawks have going on behind the scenes.

“I think when you have all these new ideas… and philosophies, ways to teach, schematics, what have you – all the coach-speak and football talk that goes into this, all the football knowledge –  everybody coming together, of course it’s gonna take time,” he said. “It’s gonna take time for everybody to get to know each other and that sort of thing, but I think really when you look at it, how can we bring this together and really merge this as quickly as you possibly can?

“The coaches at this time of the year are usually going through, getting ready for free agency. They’re kind of getting some names for draft guys to study, right? So I’m sure there’s gonna be a little anxiety from that point of view for the coaching staff. But it’s like, hey, we got that right now. We’ll get caught up with that later, let’s get the staff together. Let’s build this continuity and build this whole philosophy that we’re going to be working through together, and then that’ll come together.”

There may be an adjustment period for Macdonald and his staff, but in the world of today’s NFL, adjustment is the name of the game regardless of the experience on the sideline.

“I think based on open lines of communication, the way it’s gone so far, I don’t see a lot of hindrances to what would lead to success on the field,” Schneider said. “… I could see where people would think, well, people are gonna have to adjust. Yeah, everybody’s gotta adjust, but everybody’s gotta adjust every year. And if you’re not adjusting, you’re falling behind.”

The John Schneider Show airs at 4 p.m. each Thursday during Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob leading up to the NFL Draft, including on April 25, which is the day of the first round of the draft. Find podcasts of every episode at this link, on the Seattle Sports app, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts.

To hear this week’s edition, click here or listen in the audio player near the top of this post.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

How role of Seahawks’ John Schneider changes with new title
What We Learned from Aden Durde’s 1st interview as Seahawks DC
Report: Seahawks keeping Geno Smith, guaranteeing ’24 salary
Seahawks Draft: Analyst breaks down two key positions
Bumpus: What a successful 2024 Seattle Seahawks season looks like

Wyman & Bob

Wyman and Bob

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: John Schneider joins Wyman & Bob to talk about the Seahawks off-season and coaching hires

Seahawks GM John Schneider joined Wyman & Bob to talk about the Seahawks off-season, coaching hires and where Seattle goes now. What is his new title? What is left for this team to address before free agency and NFL Draft processes begin? Watch the full interview with the Seahawks GM here and find out what’s […]

6 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks John Schneider...

Brent Stecker

How role of Seahawks’ John Schneider changes with new title

On the return of Seattle Sports' John Schneider Show, we got the explanation for why he's now Seahawks president of football operations as well as GM.

7 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Why Wyman and Bob are optimistic about the upcoming Seattle Mariners season

Why are Wyman and Bob optimistic about the upcoming Seattle Mariners season? Has anything in the past few weeks impacted the way they think about this season? Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton discussed that and why they think this Mariners team might surprise people. What can this M’s team accomplish? Watch a snippet of their […]

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Will the Seattle Seahawks improve as a team next season?

Will the Seattle Seahawks be able to improve as a team next season with all of the turnover on the coaching staff? How much will potential roster changes impact those result? Bob Stelton and Mike Lefko discuss whether or not they see this team being able to take the next step with the roster step […]

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks John Schneider GM...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seattle Sports’ John Schneider Show with Seahawks GM returns

The John Schneider Show with the Seahawks GM returns at 4 p.m. each Thursday beginning on the Feb. 15 edition of Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob.

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What might the Seattle Seahawks offense look like under Ryan Grubb

Will the reported hiring of former Washington Huskies Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb with the Seattle Seahawks impact what the offense might look like next season? What made head coach Mike Macdonald want to hire him? Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton discussed that and just what Grubb might bring to this franchise. Are we going to […]

3 days ago

Seahawks GM John Schneider: ‘I don’t feel a step back’ in ’24