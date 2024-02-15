The Seattle Seahawks finished over .500 last year, but changes are well underway.

Pete Carroll is no longer the team’s head coach as Seattle has since hired former Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. The Seahawks also have a ton of key roster moves to make, starting this week with a big decision on quarterback Geno Smith and his future in Seattle.

We’re still seven months away from the start of the 2024 regular season, and free agency and the NFL Draft have yet to kick off. What will a successful 2024 season look like for the Seahawks? Former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus broke it down during Wednesday’s Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports.

“Easy – the defense is in the top half when it comes to overall (stats), and the offense is in the top 10 and you’re competing for the division title,” Bumpus said. “I say compete because the Niners ain’t going nowhere and the Rams ain’t going anywhere and I still want to see what these Arizona Cardinals look like.”

The defense in particular will be key as that unit has underwhelmed for the last few seasons. In 2023, the Seahawks allowed the third-most yards, eighth-most points and second-most rushing yards.

“I want to see the defense be a lot more fundamentally sound,” Bumpus said. “I want to see them actually wrap guys up and take them to the ground. And I think with Macdonald and the gang over there, they’re going to be fine.”

Offensively, Bumpus thinks the Seahawks “have the weapons and the quarterback” to be a top-10 unit in the NFL, especially with new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb running the show.

“I’m not asking for a lot. Compete for the division, maybe sneak into the playoffs. I just want to see improvement,” Bumpus said. “I know a lot of people want a Super Bowl, but I live in this place called reality. This team isn’t ready for a Super Bowl yet, but they can start putting these pieces together.”

