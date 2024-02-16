The John Schneider Show returned to the Seattle Sports airwaves to begin a second season on Thursday afternoon, but it’s no longer with just the Seattle Seahawks general manager.

‘Unicorn event’ allows Ryan Grubb to stay in Seattle as Seahawks OC

To be clear, the weekly show is still with John Schneider, and he’s still the Seahawks GM. But his title has changed, as the public found out this week when he was referred to as president of football operations/general manager in a post on the Seahawks’ official website announcing the hires of seven assistant coaches.

What’s the reason behind the expanded title, and does it come with any change to his role? Schneider broke it down Thursday in his conversation with Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

“Honestly, it’s just an accountability with coaches, right? So now the coaches report to me,” Schneider said. “In the past, that wasn’t the case. The (assistant) coaches reported to Pete Carroll, and the two of us reported to ownership. Now coaching reports up through us.”

The Seahawks made a big change last month, moving on from Carroll as head coach after 14 years and eventually hiring Mike Macdonald to take the position. With the departure of Carroll, who joined the franchise a little ahead of Schneider during the 2010 offseason, Schneider said he moved into the president of football operations role.

“It’s something that probably six, seven years ago we did contractually, just because you don’t know if or when Pete was going to retire. It was really just a contractual deal, so if Pete was not going to be here at a certain time, it was just like this automatic kick in. And so here we go.”

The John Schneider Show airs at 4 p.m. each Thursday during Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob leading up to the NFL Draft, including on April 25, which is the day of the first round of the draft. Find podcasts of every episode at this link, on the Seattle Sports app, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts.

To hear this week’s edition, click here or listen in the audio player near the top of this post.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Seattle Sports’ John Schneider Show with Seahawks GM returns

• What We Learned from Aden Durde’s 1st interview as Seahawks DC

• Report: Seahawks keeping Geno Smith, guaranteeing ’24 salary

• Seahawks Draft: Analyst breaks down two key positions

• ESPN’s Graziano: Seahawks not alone in thinking Macdonald is ‘a star’

Follow @BrentStecker