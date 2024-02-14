John Schneider Show with Seahawks GM returns on Seattle Sports

The John Schneider Show with the Seahawks general manager is coming back to Seattle Sports for a second round.

Three Takeaways: Seahawks coach Macdonald sits down with Brock & Salk

Just like last year, the man behind the Seahawks’ roster will join Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob at 4 p.m. each Thursday leading up to – and including – the first day of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Schneider will join former NFL linebacker and current Seahawks Radio Network analyst Dave Wyman and co-host Bob Stelton, and a total of 11 John Schneider Shows will air beginning this Thursday, Feb. 15.

This will be quite the view into what has already been one of the more busy offseasons in Schneider’s Seahawks tenure. The team moved on from Pete Carroll last month and has hired Mike Macdonald, the NFL’s new youngest head coach, in his place.

Schneider has been Seahawks general manager since 2010, joining the organization along with Carroll that offseason. In his 14 years as Seahawks GM, he has helped guide Seattle to 10 playoff appearances, five NFC West titles, two NFC Championships and the franchise’s lone Super Bowl championship.

The John Schneider Show also allows Wyman and Bob to get a unique, inside look at how the Seattle Seahawks get ready for the NFL Draft.

Look for podcasts and stories from every John Schneider Show here on SeattleSports.com or the Seattle Sports app.

Wyman and Bob airs every weekday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and at SeattleSports.com.



Seattle Seahawks hire seven assistants for new coach Mike Macdonald