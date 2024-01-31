Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

Wyman: 4 free-agent linebackers the Seahawks should consider signing

Jan 30, 2024, 4:08 PM

Seattle Seahawks free agency Patrick Queen...

Patrick Queen of the Baltimore Ravens reacts on Oct. 1, 2023. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

(Jason Miller/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks have plenty to address this offseason, most importantly who the team’s head coach will be. And one key position group on defense is certainly going to be a focus for the team’s front office.

Report: Seattle Seahawks coach target Ben Johnson staying in Detroit

Bobby Wagner returned to the Seahawks and made his ninth Pro Bowl and Jordyn Brooks played in 16 games and had another solid season. But those two linebackers are pending free agents, as is backup Devon Bush.

So who are some outside names we should know and who the Seahawks should take a look at once free agency kicks off March 13? Who better to break it down than Seattle Sports’ resident linebacker Dave Wyman, who shared four pending free-agent linebackers he’s keeping a close eye on.

“I’m looking at some of the linebackers (out there), and this would mean you’re not going to bring back Jordyn Brooks, but Patrick Queen has some pretty amazing numbers with the Ravens,” Wyman said during Tuesday’s Wyman and Bob.

Brooks and Queen were both first-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft with Brooks going 27th overall to Seattle and Queen getting selected a pick later by Baltimore. Neither linebacker received a fifth-year option by their respective team, and thus both are set to hit free agency barring a late extension or a franchise tag.

Queen has not missed a game in his career and in 2023 he had a career-high 133 tackles with 3.5 sacks, an interception, nine tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. Queen was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro this season.

Queen is also worth keeping an eye on as his defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald, is a candidate for the Seahawks’ head coach opening.

Does Mike Macdonald have the personality to be Seattle Seahawks coach?

Wyman also likes a pair of free-agent linebackers who are currently teammates.

Lavonte David, who I’ve talked about for a long time, although I think it’s gonna be really hard to get him out of Tampa Bay,” Wyman said.

David has spent his entire 12-year career with the Buccaneers and is a three-time All-Pro.

“He’s just been down there, he’s just a career Tampa Bay guy, and he’s taken I think less money to stay there, so I don’t think he’ll get there,” Wyman said.

David’s linebacker partner, Devin White, is also someone Wyman has been a fan of, but White saw his playing time decrease, including in the playoffs.

“I love Devin White, who kind of fell out of favor this year,” Wyman said. “K.J. Britt, he was starting more than Devin White. He was out there with Lavonte David.”

White is a one-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro who was the fifth overall pick in 2019. He had 83 tackles – a career-low – in 2023 as well as 2.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Wyman also likes another NFC South linebacker, and it’s a player some Seahawks fans may know as he played collegiately at WSU.

“There’s a guy named Frankie Luvu, an old Coug that just brings it. Carolina linebacker,” Wyman said. “I love this guy. If you want to go to like a real hitting-type of defense where we’re just going to punish guards, I love him.”

Luvu, an undrafted free agent in 2018, has had back-to-back 100-tackle seasons. He has 12.5 sacks over his last two seasons, as well as an interception and 20 quarterback hits.

“There’s a lot of really good linebackers,” Wyman added. “And since you can’t use up your entire draft (on one spot) – you’ve got to get a couple of linebackers in the draft – I would love to see the Seahawks sign a couple of these guys that I just mentioned.”

Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Nick Bellore added to Pro Bowl

Wyman & Bob

Wyman and Bob

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Who do Seattle Mariners need to step up to make playoffs? Bob’s Breakdown

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob breaks down the state of the Seattle Mariners, who made a trade for Jorge Polanco. With Spring Training getting closer and closer, what did he see this offsesason? This week, Bob answers: – The Mariners’ roster looks just about done. What do you think of it? – […]

3 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What would Mike Macdonald or Dan Quinn bring to the Seahawks head coach position?

What would defensive minds Mike Macdonald or Dan Quinn bring to the Seahawks head coach position? What makes them similar and what makes them different? Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton discussed that and what it might mean for who gets the job as the next Seattle Seahawks head coach? Does one have an advantage over […]

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners trade Polanco Jorge...

Seattle Sports Video

Instant Reaction: Shannon Drayer on Mariners trade for Jorge Polanco

As soon as news broke about Seattle Mariners' trade for Jorge Polanco, M's insider Shannon Drayer broke it down with Wyman and Bob. Watch here.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What will ultimately determine who the Seahawks hire as their head coach?

Wyman and Bob discuss what will determine who the next Seahawks head coach will be. Listen to Wyman and Bob, weekdays from 2pm to 7pm on Seattle Sports 710am!

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Vrabel...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks Coach Search: What Vrabel brings, why he’s not with Titans

ESPN's Turron Davenport shared his insight into potential Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Vrabel and why he's now available.

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Brandon Gustafson

Wyman: Why Seahawks’ Witherspoon is Defensive Rookie of the Year

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon is a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist, and Dave Wyman thinks he should win the award.

4 days ago

Wyman: 4 free-agent linebackers the Seahawks should consider signing