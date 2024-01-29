Close
BROCK AND SALK

Does Mike Macdonald have the personality to be Seahawks coach?

Jan 29, 2024, 11:14 AM

Seattle Seahawks coach candidate Mike Macdonald...

Michigan DC Mike Macdonald during a game against Northern Illinois on Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks may name their new head coach in a matter of days, and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is one of the key remaining candidates.

Nothing is stopping Seattle Seahawks from naming a new coach now

Macdonald’s defense led the NFL in points allowed per game during the 2023 regular season at just 16.5, and it was arguably tougher in two playoff games with opponents averaging just 266 yards of offense and 13.5 points even with Kansas City defeating Baltimore in Sunday’s AFC Championship.

The 36-year-old Macdonald is reportedly in the mix for both the Seahawks and Washington Commanders, the last two teams looking for a head coach. It was reported Sunday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Macdonald is scheduled to meet with a group from Washington’s front office on Monday night, and Albert Breer of The MMQB reported Monday morning that the Seahawks would hold their first interview with Macdonald on Tuesday after conducting a second interview with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Monday.

Report: Seahawks ‘eye’ Ravens DC Macdonald, Lions OC Johnson

Macdonald, who has been with the Ravens for all but one season since 2014 (he was DC at the University of Michigan in 2021), has a strong case to be a head coach. That being said, Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley of ESPN shared some insight Monday morning on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk that might give some teams pause.

“The one thing I can guarantee is that Mike Macdonald will not be taking his shirt off in front of DK Metcalf at any time,” Hensley joked, referring to former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s infamous interaction with the wide receiver at the NFL combine in 2019.

Point being, if Macdonald comes to Seattle, his demeanor would be a departure from what the team and its fans have become accustomed to.

“He does not have that kind of personality. He even describes himself, and a lot of his family members describe him, as an introvert,” Hensley said. “He is not a guy that I think really excels or feels very comfortable in large group settings addressing, but he is smart and he knows how to get the best out of players and he can relate to players one on one.”

You can listen to the full Brock and Salk conversation with ESPN’s Jamison Hensley in the podcast at this link or in the player below.

Does Mike Macdonald have the personality to be Seahawks coach?