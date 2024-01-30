The Seattle Seahawks had three players earn Pro Bowl honors at the end of the regular season, and three more teammates will join them at this year’s Pro Bowl Games.

Report: Seattle Seahawks coach target Ben Johnson staying in Detroit

Quarterback Geno Smith, wide receiver DK Metcalf and special teams standout Nick Bellore were all added to the Pro Bowl roster on Tuesday. Those three will join linebacker Bobby Wagner, safety Julian Love and rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon at the event, which is in Orlando later this week.

It marks the second straight Pro Bowl nod for Smith, who completed 64.7% of his passes for 3,624 yards and 20 touchdowns in 15 games in 2023.

It’s also the second Pro Bowl appearance for Metcalf, but it’s the first one he will actually be able to partake in as his last nod because it came in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Metcalf caught 66 passes for a team-leading 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns while playing in every game.

The same goes for Bellore, who like Metcalf made the Pro Bowl in 2020. This year is Bellore’s second Pro Bowl honor.

This year is Wagner’s ninth Pro Bowl nod and the first for Love and Witherspoon.

The Pro Bowl is no longer an All-Star Game like other sports have and like the NFL used to do. It’s now more of a skills-based competition that’s capped off with a flag football game a few days later. Competition events include dodgeball, precision passing, best catch and a closest to the pin golf shot contest.

The events portion takes place on Thursday at 4 p.m. and airs live on ESPN.

The flag football matchup is on Sunday at noon and will also air live on ESPN.

Does Mike Macdonald have the personality to be Seattle Seahawks coach?

Follow @TheBGustafson