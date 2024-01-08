Seahawks miss playoffs for just 4th time in 14 years under Carroll

The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up the regular season with a win, but they did not get the help they needed, and they will be watching the playoffs from home this year.

Instant Reaction: Seahawks’ season ends despite win in Arizona

The Hawks controlled their playoff destiny last week before losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their final home game of the season. That meant that they needed both a win themself over the Arizona Cardinals and a Green Bay Packers loss to the Chicago Bears in order to play next weekend.

That was very similar to last year when the Seahawks needed a win over the Los Angeles Rams and a Packers loss to the Detroit Lions, both of which happened.

The Packers did not give the Seahawks the help they needed this year, though, beating the Bears 17-9 to make the playoffs and end Seattle’s postseason hopes before the matchup in Arizona was over. The Seahawks held on for a 21-20 win over the Cardinals, but the Packers owned a tiebreaker over Seattle, so that ultimately didn’t matter.

Seattle Seahawks 21, Arizona Cardinals 20: Recap | Box score

The season started with a lot of promise for the Seahawks, who went 9-8 and made the postseason a year ago. But 9-8 wasn’t good enough to make the playoffs this season.

The Hawks started this year 5-2 and at one point tied for the NFC West lead, but they lost five of their next six. That stretch included the first four-game losing streak in head coach Pete Carroll’s tenure, which began in 2010.

That went a long way in Seattle ultimately missing the postseason for just the fourth time in 14 years under Carroll, and the second time in three seasons.

The offense never really clicked this season for the Seahawks, who dealt with plenty of injuries on that side of the ball. Quarterback Geno Smith and running back Kenneth Walker III each missed time in 2023, and the offensive line rarely had its five Week 1 starters on the field at the same time.

Defensively, the Seahawks had three Pro Bowlers in Bobby Wagner, Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love, but the run defense was again a huge issue, especially during their second-half skid. Seattle started the season as one of the best run defenses in football, but end the year again near the bottom of the NFL in rushing yards allowed.

