The new year is off to a bang for the Seattle Kraken, who beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in the NHL Winter Classic outdoors at T-Mobile Park on Monday.

Rising goaltender Joey Daccord posted his second shutout of the season, and the Kraken leave the game on a season-high five-game win streak after taking down the defending Stanley Cup champions. The shutout is the first in Winter Classic history and just the third to happen in an outdoor game, per the TV broadcast on TNT. Monday was the NHL’s 39th game played outdoors.

In the Pacific Division, Seattle (15-14-9) picked up two points with the victory to move ahead of Edmonton for third place with 39 points. Vegas (22-11-5), meanwhile, is tied for first place with the Vancouver Canucks at 49 points.

The two division rivals are also the two newest teams in the league, as the Kraken are in their third season and the Golden Knights joined the NHL in 2017.

First period

Eeli Tolvanen opened the scoring, tipping the puck into the back of the net for the Seattle Kraken at the 4:50 mark. The goal was assisted by Vince Dunn and Adam Larsson.

Considering T-Mobile Park is the home of the MLB’s Seattle Mariners, it’s the first New Year’s Day score in the ballpark’s history (in addition to being the first hockey goal ever scored in the stadium).

Kraken get on the board first in the #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/lKA4figYYi — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) January 1, 2024

Second period

The Kraken added to their lead with a goal on a hard shot by Will Borgen.

Will Borgen with a BLAST to give the Kraken a two-goal lead 😱 pic.twitter.com/NcQqZVFuNm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 1, 2024

Third period

Another period, another early score by the Kraken. Yanni Gourde put home his own rebound on a breakaway to give Seattle a 3-0 lead.

Gourde strips the puck away and adds to the Kraken lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dvbear8FmZ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 1, 2024

Intros

The fly over before the start of the #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/b1QXpl9yR1 — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) January 1, 2024

GAME ON ‼️ THE 2024 WINTER CLASSIC STARTS NOW pic.twitter.com/Q675BbETen — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 1, 2024

The atmosphere

When Wayne met Marshawn 🤝 pic.twitter.com/A6e05XzM00 — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) January 1, 2024

Kraken Goalie Joey Daccord's mask for the Winter Classic is designed with current and former Mariners baseball cards (via ___shifty___ / IG) pic.twitter.com/FM7TvDjTC8 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 1, 2024

Seattle Sports Heroes. Rizzy having fun with Marshawn Lynch. pic.twitter.com/MyuLczp24E — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) January 1, 2024

