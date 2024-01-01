Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Photos & video: Kraken win NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park

Jan 1, 2024, 12:51 PM | Updated: 3:19 pm

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Joey Daccord #35 of the Seattle Kraken makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Logan Thompson #36 of the Vegas Golden Knights makes a save against Jordan Eberle #7 of the Seattle Kraken during the second period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Yanni Gourde #37 of the Seattle Kraken celebrates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: A view of T-Mobile Park during the first period of the game between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: The Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken warm up prior to the game at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: The Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken warm up prior to the game at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Jack Eichel #9 of the Vegas Golden Knights and Alex Wennberg #21 of the Seattle Kraken compete for the opening face-off during the first period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: A view of T-Mobile Park during the first period of the game between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: A fan cheers during the first period of the game between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Fans cheer during the first period of the game between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Yanni Gourde #37 of the Seattle Kraken is congratulated by Eeli Tolvanen #20 and Oliver Bjorkstrand #22 after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Yanni Gourde #37 of the Seattle Kraken is congratulated by Joey Daccord #35 and Jamie Oleksiak #24 after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Eeli Tolvanen #20 of the Seattle Kraken is pursued by Zach Whitecloud #2 of the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Eeli Tolvanen #20 of the Seattle Kraken is pursued by Zach Whitecloud #2 of the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Will Borgen #3 of the Seattle Kraken celebrates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Will Borgen #3 of the Seattle Kraken is congratulated by Tye Kartye #52 and Jamie Oleksiak #24 after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Joey Daccord #35 of the Seattle Kraken sprays water during a timeout against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Jordan Eberle #7 of the Seattle Kraken attempts a shot against Logan Thompson #36 of the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Jordan Eberle #7 of the Seattle Kraken and Jonathan Marchessault #81 of the Vegas Golden Knights chase the puck during the first period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: William Carrier #28 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates against Adam Larsson #6 of the Seattle Kraken during the first period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Chandler Stephenson #20 of the Vegas Golden Knights and Tomas Tatar #90 of the Seattle Kraken exchange words during the first period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Logan Thompson #36 of the Vegas Golden Knights makes a save against Yanni Gourde #37 of the Seattle Kraken during the first period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Jonathan Marchessault #81 of the Vegas Golden Knights is checked by Jordan Eberle #7 of the Seattle Kraken during the first period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Chandler Stephenson #20 of the Vegas Golden Knights is defended by Vince Dunn #29 of the Seattle Kraken during the first period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: A view of a Navy Rescue pre-game flyover prior to the game between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Eeli Tolvanen #20 of the Seattle Kraken is congratulated by Vince Dunn #29, Yanni Gourde #37, Adam Larsson #6 and Oliver Bjorkstrand #22 after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Will Borgen #3 of the Seattle Kraken warms up prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Yanni Gourde #37 of the Seattle Kraken and William Karlsson #71 of the Vegas Golden Knights battle for the puck during the first period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Eeli Tolvanen #20 of the Seattle Kraken is congratulated by Yanni Gourde #37 and Oliver Bjorkstrand #22 after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Eeli Tolvanen #20 of the Seattle Kraken is congratulated by Vince Dunn #29, Yanni Gourde #37, Adam Larsson #6 and Oliver Bjorkstrand #22 after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Oliver Bjorkstrand #22 of the Seattle Kraken has his skate blades covered after warmups prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: The Seattle Kraken warm up prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: The Seattle Kraken take the ice prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Matty Beniers #10 of the Seattle Kraken leaves the ice after warmups prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Vince Dunn #29 of the Seattle Kraken walks toward the ice prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Vince Dunn #29 of the Seattle Kraken walks toward the ice prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Jamie Oleksiak #24 of the Seattle Kraken walks toward the ice prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Eeli Tolvanen #20 of the Seattle Kraken is congratulated by Oliver Bjorkstrand #22 after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights as Alex Pietrangelo #7 reacts during the first period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Jack Eichel #9 of the Vegas Golden Knights is pursued by Jamie Oleksiak #24 of the Seattle Kraken during the first period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Eeli Tolvanen #20 of the Seattle Kraken is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Will Borgen #3 of the Seattle Kraken warms up prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Joey Daccord #35 of the Seattle Kraken warms up prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Joey Daccord #35 of the Seattle Kraken warms up prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Brandon Tanev #13 of the Seattle Kraken warms up prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Matty Beniers #10 of the Seattle Kraken warms up prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Adam Larsson #6 of the Seattle Kraken warms up prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners is seen during warmups prior to the game between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The new year is off to a bang for the Seattle Kraken, who beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in the NHL Winter Classic outdoors at T-Mobile Park on Monday.

NHL Winter Classic – Kraken 3, Golden Knights 0: Box score

Rising goaltender Joey Daccord posted his second shutout of the season, and the Kraken leave the game on a season-high five-game win streak after taking down the defending Stanley Cup champions. The shutout is the first in Winter Classic history and just the third to happen in an outdoor game, per the TV broadcast on TNT. Monday was the NHL’s 39th game played outdoors.

In the Pacific Division, Seattle (15-14-9) picked up two points with the victory to move ahead of Edmonton for third place with 39 points. Vegas (22-11-5), meanwhile, is tied for first place with the Vancouver Canucks at 49 points.

The two division rivals are also the two newest teams in the league, as the Kraken are in their third season and the Golden Knights joined the NHL in 2017.

Check out the full photo gallery from the first outdoor NHL game ever in Seattle at the top of this post, and watch video highlights from the Winter Classic below.

First period

Eeli Tolvanen opened the scoring, tipping the puck into the back of the net for the Seattle Kraken at the 4:50 mark. The goal was assisted by Vince Dunn and Adam Larsson.

Considering T-Mobile Park is the home of the MLB’s Seattle Mariners, it’s the first New Year’s Day score in the ballpark’s history (in addition to being the first hockey goal ever scored in the stadium).

Second period

The Kraken added to their lead with a goal on a hard shot by Will Borgen.

Third period

Another period, another early score by the Kraken. Yanni Gourde put home his own rebound on a breakaway to give Seattle a 3-0 lead.

Intros

The atmosphere

How to watch Winter Classic from Seattle

The television broadcast of the 2024 NHL Winter Classic from Seattle is airing live on TNT and the Max streaming app.

For more info, plus notes on the history of the Winter Classic, click the link below.

