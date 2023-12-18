Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Inactives: Geno in, Witherspoon and Adams out vs Eagles

Dec 18, 2023, 3:55 PM | Updated: 5:33 pm

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smithwarms up prior to a game at Lumen Field on Sept. 10, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks have their starting quarterback back. Sort of.

Eagles Reporter: Why Seattle Seahawks may have advantage for MNF

After missing last week’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, starting quarterback Geno Smith is active for the Seahawks on Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. But top NFL reporters, such as ESPN’s Adam Schefter, noted that just because Smith is active doesn’t mean he will start, which ended up being the case.

The Seahawks have three quarterbacks dressed for Monday’s game in Smith, Drew Lock and Sean Mannion, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game. Lock received his second straight start for the Hawks.

Smith missed last week with a groin injury and was listed as questionable this weekend to suit up Monday against the Eagles.

Smith, a Pro Bowler last year, has completed 64.4% of his passes for 2,918 yards with 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions in 12 games this year. In his last game, Smith threw for 334 yards with four total touchdowns in a shootout loss in Dallas.

The quarterbacks for this game were up in the air for both sides as the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts was also questionable due to an illness, but he too is active.

Defensively, the Seahawks are without two big names.

Safety Jamal Adams is inactive with a knee injury while rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 pick in April’s draft, is out with a hip injury. Both were questionable to play.

Rounding out Seattle’s inactives list are receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs), running back Kenny McIntosh, defensive end Myles Adams, and offensive tackles Raiqwon O’Neal and McClendon Curtis.

As for the Eagles, check out their inactives here:

Catch the Seattle Seahawks Radio Network broadcast of the Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, or the official apps of Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and the Seahawks. For more details on how to stream Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

Bumpus: How the Seattle Seahawks should use JSN moving forward

