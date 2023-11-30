The Seattle Seahawks have picked up another primetime opportunity.

The Hawks’ Week 15 home game against the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles has been flexed to Monday Night Football, with kickoff for the game set for 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 18.

It is the first game in NFL history to be flexed from a Sunday kickoff to Monday.

🚨 BREAKING: WEEK 15 FLEX 🚨 Our matchup vs. the Eagles has been flexed to 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 on @espn! We're excited for prime time to return to @LumenField. pic.twitter.com/x5ck1hifx7 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 30, 2023

The NFL implemented flexible scheduling in 2006, allowing it to move marquee matchups later in the season from afternoon starts to Sunday Night Football. The 2023 season expanded flexing to include Thursday and Monday games on a trial basis.

The Seahawks-Eagles game was initially set for a 1:25 p.m. start on Sunday, Dec. 17. On Monday Night Football, it replaces the Chiefs (8-3) vs. the New England Patriots (2-9), which will now have a 10 a.m. kickoff on Dec. 17.

Seattle is currently 6-5 going into another big primetime game against a key NFC opponent, the Dallas Cowboys. They’re playing at 5:20 p.m. on Thursday Night Football in Week 13 play.

The Eagles are 9-1 and in pursuit of returning to the Super Bowl a year after falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the the championship game.

Between Thursday’s game at Dallas and the Monday night showdown with the Eagles, the Seahawks will have a long break before going to Levi’s Stadium for their second meeting with the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

While Seattle is making its way through a brutal stretch in terms of opponents, it is at least getting a bit of a break in terms of rest. The Hawks are playing their second straight Thursday game, giving them a full seven days in between, which will be followed by 10 days until the 49ers game and eight days after that to prepare for the Eagles.

