Walker doubtful, Lucas likely to return for Seahawks vs Dallas

It appears the Seattle Seahawks will be without their top rusher once again.

Kenneth Walker III, who suffered an oblique injury two weeks ago, is listed as doubtful to play this Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys. The second-year running back did not play last week against the San Francisco 49ers and appeared in just one drive against the Los Angeles Rams the week prior.

In addition to Walker being doubtful to play in Dallas, the Seahawks ruled out starting right guard Phil Haynes (toe) and listed receiver Dareke Young (abdomen) as doubtful.

Seattle also listed three players as questionable: defensive lineman Leonard Williams (ankle), tight end Will Dissly (hip) and receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs).

The Seahawks did not practice Wednesday since they’re playing on Thursday, but in their practice estimation for the day, Williams and Dissly were listed as full participants and Eskridge was a non-participant. Williams and Dissly didn’t practice on Monday, but were limited participants on Tuesday.

Seattle also appears primed to get a top offensive player back this week. That would be second-year right tackle Abraham Lucas, who has been out since Week 1 with a knee injury.

The Hawks opened Lucas’ 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve two weeks ago, and he was questionable to play the last two games but was not activated and added to the 53-man roster.

With Lucas not having an injury designation, that appears to indicate he will be back at right tackle for the Seahawks against a tough Dallas defense that features one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL in Micah Parsons.

With Lucas out, the Hawks have used Jake Curhan, Stone Forsythe and the veteran Jason Peters at right tackle.

Lucas returning should be a boost to Seattle’s offensive line, but the Seahawks will still be down one starter there in Haynes, meaning it will be yet another game where the Hawks don’t have their Week 1 starting line back together.

With Haynes out, it’s likely that rookie Anthony Bradford gets another start at right guard. If it’s not Bradford, Peters could potentially move inside to guard as he’s done in recent years.

