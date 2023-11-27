Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Bumpus: A reality about Seattle Seahawks to come to terms with

Nov 27, 2023, 12:39 PM

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith staff...

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith talks with Pete Carroll, Shane Waldron and Drew Lock. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The feeling about the Seattle Seahawks is quite different now than it was a few short weeks ago.

Seahawks dealing with two straight losses, funky schedule

The Hawks still had a share of the NFC West lead after beating the Washington Commanders on Nov. 12, which pushed their record to 6-3. It’s been a rough two games since, though, as Seattle came a last-second field goal short in a 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19, then were handled by the San Francisco 49ers 31-13 on Thanksgiving night.

That 49ers win puts San Francisco at 8-3, two full games ahead of the 6-5 Seahawks in the standings.

After this recent stretch, Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus said there is something Seahawks fans to come to terms with, specifically in regards to an offense that has struggled to find the end zone this month.

“This is what we have to realize, OK – there’s going to be no firing of an offensive coordinator,” said Bumpus on Monday’s edition of Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. “I don’t anticipate (offensive coordinator) Shane Waldron being gone. The trade deadline has come and gone. You’re not going to be able to improve your team that way.”

Bumpus, a former Seahawks wide receiver who now hosts Seahawks Radio Network pregame and postgame coverage, said that because there isn’t much that Seattle can do now personnel-wise to improve this season, improvement instead needs to come from the current makeup of the team and coaching staff.

“This is your team and this is who they are,” Bumpus continued. “They are a football team that struggles on third downs, that has struggled getting after the quarterback at times, that offensively can (stand to) be a bit more creative. So all you can do is hope that they improve on these things, but drastic change is not going to come.

“I talk to people all the time, I look at the text line, and people want the instant fix right now. This is just the situation that you’re in. Geno (Smith) is your quarterback, this is your offensive line… those are your weapons on the outside, and these are your coaches. So for fans to think that a firing of a coach is going to switch or change everything, I don’t think so.”

This isn’t to say that all hope should be lost, though.

“I think what you have to do is hunker down and hope that week by week this team gets better, because on paper they have some names,” Bumpus said. “They have some guys who can make plays, but it comes down to execution.”

The Seahawks will look to get moving in the right direction when they go on the road to play the Dallas Cowboys in Seattle’s second straight Thursday game. Coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports app beginning with the pregame show at 2 p.m., with kickoff set for 5:15 p.m.

Hear Bumpus answer four football questions each weekday at 11:15 a.m. on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. Click here for podcasts from the show.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

‘Didn’t get rolling’: Pete Carroll on Seahawks’ offensive struggles
Rost: Seahawks still yet to close gap on 49ers
What They Said: Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving loss to 49ers

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

Seattle Mariners Blake Snell San Diego Padres...

Brent Stecker

It sure seems like Blake Snell wants to pitch for the Mariners

The idea that Seattle area native Blake Snell, who just won his second Cy Young Award, wants to pitch for the Seattle Mariners keeps coming up.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Stacy Rost

The Next Day: Seahawks still yet to close gap on 49ers

Stacy Rost of Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy details what's sticking with her from the Seattle Seahawks' Thanksgiving loss to the 49ers.

3 days ago

UW Huskies WSU Cougars Pac-12 Apple Cup...

Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus: What WSU must do to upset UW in Apple Cup

Michael Bumpus thinks WSU has the ability to upset UW in the Apple Cup, and that it can happen if the Cougs limit the Huskies to a few stats.

5 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Instant Reaction: Seattle Mariners trade Eugenio Suárez to Arizona Diamondbacks

Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost react in real-time to the news that the Seattle Mariners have traded popular third baseman Eugenio Suárez to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Listen to The Bump & Stacy Show weekdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Seattle Sports 710 AM or on-demand wherever you listen to podcasts. More info on […]

5 days ago

Seattle Seahawks 49ers...

Stacy Rost

Rost: What kind of 49ers team are the Seahawks facing?

Stacy Rost breaks down what you need to know from The Huddle, including a look at the Seattle Seahawks' next opponent, the 49ers.

5 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seahawks OL Jason Peters on how he has been able to have such a long career in the NFL

What does Seattle Seahawks OL Jason Peters think about the depth at the O-Line postition? What was the biggest factor in the O-Line improving so much? What’s it like to be the most veteran player in the league? He joined Michael Bumpus, Stacy Rost and Dave Wyman to discuss that and much more. What personal […]

6 days ago

Bumpus: A reality about Seattle Seahawks to come to terms with