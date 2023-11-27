Bumpus: A reality about Seattle Seahawks to come to terms with

The feeling about the Seattle Seahawks is quite different now than it was a few short weeks ago.

Seahawks dealing with two straight losses, funky schedule

The Hawks still had a share of the NFC West lead after beating the Washington Commanders on Nov. 12, which pushed their record to 6-3. It’s been a rough two games since, though, as Seattle came a last-second field goal short in a 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19, then were handled by the San Francisco 49ers 31-13 on Thanksgiving night.

That 49ers win puts San Francisco at 8-3, two full games ahead of the 6-5 Seahawks in the standings.

After this recent stretch, Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus said there is something Seahawks fans to come to terms with, specifically in regards to an offense that has struggled to find the end zone this month.

“This is what we have to realize, OK – there’s going to be no firing of an offensive coordinator,” said Bumpus on Monday’s edition of Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. “I don’t anticipate (offensive coordinator) Shane Waldron being gone. The trade deadline has come and gone. You’re not going to be able to improve your team that way.”

Bumpus, a former Seahawks wide receiver who now hosts Seahawks Radio Network pregame and postgame coverage, said that because there isn’t much that Seattle can do now personnel-wise to improve this season, improvement instead needs to come from the current makeup of the team and coaching staff.

“This is your team and this is who they are,” Bumpus continued. “They are a football team that struggles on third downs, that has struggled getting after the quarterback at times, that offensively can (stand to) be a bit more creative. So all you can do is hope that they improve on these things, but drastic change is not going to come.

“I talk to people all the time, I look at the text line, and people want the instant fix right now. This is just the situation that you’re in. Geno (Smith) is your quarterback, this is your offensive line… those are your weapons on the outside, and these are your coaches. So for fans to think that a firing of a coach is going to switch or change everything, I don’t think so.”

This isn’t to say that all hope should be lost, though.

“I think what you have to do is hunker down and hope that week by week this team gets better, because on paper they have some names,” Bumpus said. “They have some guys who can make plays, but it comes down to execution.”

The Seahawks will look to get moving in the right direction when they go on the road to play the Dallas Cowboys in Seattle’s second straight Thursday game. Coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports app beginning with the pregame show at 2 p.m., with kickoff set for 5:15 p.m.

Hear Bumpus answer four football questions each weekday at 11:15 a.m. on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. Click here for podcasts from the show.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• ‘Didn’t get rolling’: Pete Carroll on Seahawks’ offensive struggles

• Rost: Seahawks still yet to close gap on 49ers

• What They Said: Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving loss to 49ers

Follow @BrentStecker