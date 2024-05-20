The Seattle Seahawks released their full 2024 regular-season schedule Wednesday. We already knew who and where the Seahawks were playing, but now we know exactly when those matchups will take place and how the schedule fits together as a whole.

Seattle Seahawks Schedule: Breaking down their full 2024 NFL slate

That’s particularly important for a number of reasons. For instance, we now know that Seattle opens the season against Denver and New England, which gives the Hawks two winnable games to begin the Mike Macdonald era. We know that the Seahawks’ bye is in Week 10, which gives them extra time to prepare for their Week 11 showdown against the defending NFC champion 49ers. And we know the Hawks won’t face No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Bears until Week 17, which gives Williams plenty of time to find his footing before the matchup.

With that sort of information now out, many prognosticators have unveiled their predictions for Seattle’s 2024 record. Let’s take a look at what the experts are saying.

Fox Sports

Record prediction: 7-10

What they said: “The Seahawks regularly log among the most miles in the league, and that will be the case again in 2023. Seattle will travel 25,797 miles this season for the team’s eight road games, third-most in the NFL. The Seahawks have an improved roster and should be better defensively, but with new head coach Mike Macdonald and his staff at the beginning stages of creating a new culture, there will be growing pains. The Seahawks finished 7-9 in Pete Carroll’s first two seasons as head coach. Expect a similar showing in Macdonald’s first year.”

Sports Illustrated

Record prediction: 6-11

What they said: “After 14 years, the Seahawks won’t be coached by Pete Carroll this season. He was fired after a disappointing season for a team loaded with talent on both sides of the football. New coach Mike Macdonald is tasked with getting the star players on the same page, especially on the defensive side. Macdonald operated one of the best defenses in the NFL as the defensive coordinator for the Ravens, but he could have a difficult first season with a difficult slate ahead of him.”

NFL.com

Record prediction: 9-8

What they said: “I think the Seahawks are being a bit undervalued, both generally speaking and within my (analytics) model. As far as the schedule goes, they open the season with a pair of winnable games: vs. Denver, at New England. And in looking at every team’s hardest four-game stretch, according to my calculations, the ‘Hawks actually rank 26th — i.e., they have the seventh-easiest quartet. If this team is to exceed expectations, though, it will need vast improvement in run defense. Seattle ranked dead last in first downs allowed on the ground (144) and rushing yards over expected allowed (422). Can new head coach Mike Macdonald flip the script? Well, the first-round selection of DT Byron Murphy II certainly helped the cause.”

33rd team

Record prediction: 7-10

What they said: “It will be strange not to see Pete Carroll roaming the sidelines in Seattle, but the Seattle Seahawks landed Macdonald to replace him. Seattle is in the middle of a mini-rebuild, and the franchise’s direction is uncertain. But expect Geno Smith and the rest of the offense to keep the Seahawks competitive for most of the season.”

