BROCK AND SALK

Huard: WSU’s Cam Ward has 10 transfer offers of 7 figures waiting

Nov 28, 2023, 12:06 PM | Updated: 12:19 pm

WSU Cam Ward...

Cam Ward and Rodrick Tialavea of the WSU Cougars celebrate a touchdown in the 2023 Apple Cup. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

College football is certainly a different world than a few years ago. Case in point: the reported status of WSU Cougars quarterback Cam Ward just days after his team’s season likely ended with an Apple Cup loss.

Huard: Why are No. 3 UW Huskies the underdog vs No. 5 Oregon?

Ward, who has spent the past two seasons at Washington State following two years at Incarnate Word, is apparently in line to be one of the more coveted players when the NCAA transfer portal opens in early December. As FOX college football analyst Brock Huard shared Monday on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, Ward is set to field a ton of NIL (name, image, likeness) offers of at least $1 million dollars from schools looking to land him.

“Let’s just say I heard from one source, and a pretty dialed in one, that Cam Ward… has 10 seven-figure deals waiting for him,” Huard told his Seattle Sports co-host, Mike Salk. “He has 10 different deals from around the country that will pay him seven figures to come be their quarterback.”

The transfer period is set to last from Monday, Dec. 4 through Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Ward, currently a junior, has passed for 3,732 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games this season, all improvements from his first year at WSU. The Cougars are 5-7 after falling to the No. 3 UW Huskies 24-21 on Saturday, leaving them a win short of bowl eligibility at the end of the regular season.

Huard’s report on Ward is indicative of what should be a highly interesting transfer period, especially with most Pac-12 members leaving for the Big 10 or Big 12. That puts WSU and Oregon State, the only Pac-12 teams not changing conferences in 2024, in a tough spot when it comes to both holding onto players and bringing in transfers.

“I saw our buddy Jim Nagy from the Senior Bowl tweet this because he knows the next six, seven days and the amount of free-agent dollars thrown around right now in college football with the portal opening next Monday – like, you think the coaching changes and all this stuff’s interesting? Uh-uh,” Huard said.

The changes that NIL deals have brought to college football have given things a “wild west” feel, like Nagy said in the tweet above.

“This is what just drives these guys crazy: ‘OK, have the portal open on Monday, let’s make this all a fair game,'” Huard said. “Oh no, no, no – all the agents and the runners and the money guys are already out there. … How ludicrous is college football right now?”

Click play on the video near the top of this post or at this link to hear Huard’s full comments on WSU QB Cam Ward and the transfer portal.

No. 3 UW needs offense clicking in Pac-12 Championship vs No. 5 Oregon

Huard: WSU’s Cam Ward has 10 transfer offers of 7 figures waiting