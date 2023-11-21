Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

See the uniforms Seahawks, 49ers are breaking out on Thanksgiving

Nov 21, 2023, 2:30 PM

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers and Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 15, 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Thanksgiving is a time for traditions, and when it comes to this week’s huge rivalry clash between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers on Turkey Day, both NFC West contenders will be honoring traditions of some sort with their uniforms.

Seahawks’ Carroll on Geno Smith: ‘He’ll make it back’ to play 49ers

For the division-leading 49ers, that means turning the clock back to the last time they won the Super Bowl.

For the 6-4 Seahawks, it’s time to continue a fairly new – and polarizing – tradition.

San Francisco will take the Lumen Field turf in their white throwbacks that honors the Niners’ 1994 Super Bowl championship. A classic look that not many take offense to.

Seattle, meanwhile, is breaking back out its all “Action Green” combo, which has been customary for most Thursday night games since the duds made their debut in 2016. Some people love the Action Green uniforms, some people hate them, but all who see them surely remember them.

If you’re not a fan of the loudness that is Seattle’s chosen Thursday look, just remember this: the Seahawks have a 5-1 record all-time in Action Green, including 3-1 on Thursdays.

The Seahawks will have an interesting look a week later, too. Seattle will wear its very popular and much less polarizing 1990s throwbacks for the second time this season when they meet the Cowboys in Dallas on Nov. 30 in their second straight Thursday night game. The Hawks debuted the throwbacks in an Oct. 2 win at home over the Cleveland Browns.

The 49ers first debuted their ’94 throwback uniforms in 2021. They wear both white and red versions of the uni, but the Thanksgiving game is only time this season that San Francisco plans to wear the white combination.

Radio coverage of the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 12 matchup with San Francisco will be carried on Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and the official Seahawks app beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday with the pregame show. Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m.

For details on how to hear Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts featuring former Hawks players Steve Raible and Dave Wyman on the call, click here.

The Associated Press

